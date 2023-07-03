How to Start Your Own Online Casino Business with Kzing

It is now easier than ever to build your very own iGaming platform. You can find software providers that fully custom design your platform and games to meet your every need (albeit at a high price), to equally powerful white label solutions where everything from web or app development and customer support is taken care of (typically within reachable budget).

Excited to get started on your iGaming empire? Here are the 3 stages to establishing and running your own iGaming Platform.

STAGE 1: PLANNING

Creating your own iGaming platform is a significant investment of time and money, which when done right, can yield highly lucrative results. Like with any venture, laying a strong base and having a clear plan will ensure that your iGaming platform is a success.

Define Your Target Market and Positioning

Setting a positioning and focus market is key to creating your iGaming platform and brand. This is important in helping you determine everything from the user interface design, which games to feature on your site, to languages offered, and even payment options.

For example:

If the target market of your iGaming platform is Vietnam, you could set your platform apart from others in the Asian region by offering betting games which are popular amongst Vietnamese, such as cockfighting and fighting fish.

Some providers, like Kzing, have been in the iGaming development scene since 2012, and use their data collection and reporting system to better understand the markets. With this, they are able to offer custom white label packages with specific features for different markets. By leveraging the data they have, you could easily determine the best market to launch your platform and create unique selling points that meet the demographic needs.

Establish a Budget

Overall, building a platform from scratch can cost up to US$240,000 or more, while marketing and hiring staff members to run your platform could range anywhere between US$ 56,000 to US$61,000 monthly.

If the high capital of building your own is not an option, going with a white label provider is an equally viable path. White label packages can cost between US$1,000 to US$ 10,000 or more, depending on the range of their products and services.

With white label solutions, you save time and money by picking from a pool of ready themes for your website, games or sports-betting options, and even affiliate marketing systems and channels. With this, it is even possible to get your iGaming platform up and running in a matter of weeks.

You can also put hiring a large team on the backburner, with many white label providers offering software and customer support in their packages as well, in return for a share of the revenue. With this method, all you have to focus on is marketing to grow your platform!

STAGE 2: BUILDING

Once you have decided to engage a developer or provider, this is the stage where things really get going.

Develop the Online Casino Platform

Depending on your budget and needs, you can opt to build your platform from scratch by hiring a software developer, and working with game providers to offer games on your site. The fully-customisable approach is the best option if you want to create a unique platform and set of offerings.

White label providers essentially offer you a platform with features and services that are repackaged to your brand and market, along with partner providers’ game offerings. The white label solution is perfect if you want to build your platform without the time restraint and high investment of starting from zero.

iGaming platform general structure:

Website (front-end, UI/UX) (like your casino lobby, floor etc.)

Games/offerings (popular casino selections like Roulette, Baccarat, Poker/ horse-racing, football etc.)

Platform management (back-end)(payment system, fraud detection, hedge monitoring and risk control )

Of course, depending on your target market and demographic, additional features should also be considered.

Pre-launch Marketing and Advertising

The goal of the pre-launch strategy is to get as much exposure for your platform, reach the right audience, and offer them perks to take action. Pre-launch marketing and advertising can set the stage for a successful launch.

To plan the right strategy, here are some key concepts to get started:

Pay-per-click (PPC) advertising – this form of advertising typically involves digital display ads like banners, videos and even social media posts displayed on websites, social media channels, and in-app advertising.

Call-to-actions (CTA) and Perks – CTA is a behavior or action that you want your potential user to take, with some form of a perk or benefit that will encourage them to complete the action.

Affiliate partnerships – fast becoming the most effective way for iGaming platforms to reach audiences. Work with key opinion leaders (KOL) who have a following within your target market to generate a first wave of potential users who will then attract others.

Kzing’s comprehensive iGaming software has built-in features like Affiliate Management, Rewards System, Social Media Integration, and more to help platform operators reach potential users.

STAGE 3: LAUNCH, MAINTAIN, GROW

At launch, invest in having tech support on hand and ample customer service representatives available. Your platform needs to be able to handle the influx of users and any problems which may arise.

Tech support – The performance and user experience of your platform can make or break your iGaming business. Ensure that your site and system performance is monitored frequently and any issues which come up are fixed quickly to avoid losing users.

Website issues can also be caused by malicious attacks from hackers or bots trying to access user information or steal from your site. Make sure that your platform has a robust security system to keep users and your resources safe.

Customer support – Do not forget to have frequently-asked-questions (FAQs) on your site, and more importantly, a 24/7 helpdesk to answer user questions and handle any issues they may have. Nothing leads to more frustration and a loss of customers than poor customer service.

Once you have a steady stream of players, growing your platform and user base will come down to retaining players and keeping them interested.

Customer retention – Reward your platform players with free credits, lucky draws, free spins, cashback, signup or deposit bonuses, and more. White label providers like Kzing have a player management system with different player levels, rewards system to hold events and discount promotions, and even a rebate system for platform partners – they are proven effective in retaining players!

Future growth – Your platform should be equipped with a data reporting system which can help you monitor and gather user behavior which will help give insight into what new games and offerings to develop, which aspects of your iGaming platform works best, and even which features should be added.

KEY TAKEAWAYS TO BUILD YOUR iGAMING PLATFORM

Develop your brand and target audience Develop the platform (attractive front-end, reliable iGaming software) Pre-launch marketing and advertising Ensure your site runs smoothly Leverage on data and information to retain customers and determine future growth.

CONCLUSION – WHY BUILD YOUR iGAMING PLATFORM WITH KZING

If you’ve made it this far, chances are you already have a good understanding of how an iGaming platform is built and launched. The process may seem daunting to take on all alone, which is white label providers like Kzing can help get you started in the exciting market of iGaming in Asia without starting from zero.

Kzing’s professional white label solution services includes:

Stunning templates for your platform (web, mobile)

80+ games ready to integrate

24/7 security and defense system for platform safety and stability

Mulit-language, currencies, and payment channels (including cryptocurrency)

Affiliate management system

Intelligent risk control to protect your business interests.

Clear reporting and data analysis system

24/7 tech and customer support

With such comprehensive services, all you have to do is focus on branding and marketing, and let Kzing handle the rest! Ready to launch your own iGaming platform? Contact Kzing for a free professional consultation to help you get your iGaming platform started.