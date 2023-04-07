How to obtain a judicial record certificate in Vietnam as a foreigner

A judicial record certificate is also known as a criminal record certificate or a police check, and it may be required for various purposes, such as work permit application, marriage registration, or adoption.

If you are a foreigner who needs to obtain a judicial record certificate in Vietnam, you have two options depending on whether you are residing in Vietnam or not.

If you are residing in Vietnam, you can apply for the certificate directly from the Provincial Justice Department of where you live. You will need to prepare the following documents:

A declaration requesting the issuance of judicial record certificate according to the prescribed form.

A copy of your passport and visa, or temporary residence card, and a notarized copy of your temporary residence certificate.

An authorization document if you authorize another person to carry out the procedures for you, unless the authorized person is your parent, spouse, or child.

You can submit your documents in person at the Department of Justice in the morning, and pay a fee of 200,000 VND per certificate. You can also choose to have it delivered to you by courier for an extra fee.

If you are not residing in Vietnam, you can use a judicial record service to apply for the certificate on your behalf. You will need to provide the following information to the service agent:

A copy of your passport

Your full name, date of birth, and place of birth

Your full name, date of birth, and place of birth of your parents and spouse

The service agent will handle the procedures for you and send you the certificate by mail or email.

The processing time for applying for a judicial record certificate in Vietnam is usually 15 working days. However, it may vary depending on the type of certificate you request and the workload of the issuing authority. There are two types of certificates:

Judicial record certificate No. 1: This records only the judicial convictions that have not been cleared and do not record those that have been cleared. It also records information on prohibition from holding certain positions, establishing or managing enterprises or cooperatives under bankruptcy declaration decision if requested by the applicant.

Judicial record certificate No. 2: This records all the judicial convictions, including those that have been cleared and those that have not been cleared. It also records information on prohibition from holding certain positions, establishing or managing enterprises or cooperatives under bankruptcy declaration decision.

You should choose the type of certificate that suits your purpose and requirements. You can also check the status of your application online by using your application code.

For more details and updates, please refer to the official website of the Department of Justice or contact a reliable judicial record service provider.