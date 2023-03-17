How to Get Paid for What You Know as a Foreigner in Vietnam?

With a population of nearly 100 million, including more than 100,000 expats, Vietnam is becoming an increasingly popular destination for foreign families.

Boasting one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, the country is now attracting highly-skilled foreign workers and investors to help guide its small and medium-sized businesses. In fact, PwC predicts that Vietnam will be among the top 20 global economies by 2050.

“The cost of living, high salary and savings potential are no doubt alluring for foreigners that have chosen to make Vietnam their home”, Sophie Dao, Partner at GBS – Global Business Services LLC told Vietnam Insider.

If you’re considering a move to Vietnam, there’s no better time to do so. However, there are several practical details you should consider before making the move.

As a foreigner in Vietnam, there are various ways you can get paid for what you know. Here are a few options:

Teach English

If you are a native English speaker or have a strong command of the language, you can teach English to Vietnamese students. There is a high demand for English teachers in Vietnam, and you can find job opportunities at language centers, schools, or even teach private lessons.

Despite the average Vietnamese salary being around VNĐ5,200,000 (US$220), in jobs like teaching where most expats are employed, wages start at around VNDD30,000,000 ($1,300) a month.

Consultancy

If you have expertise in a particular field, such as business, marketing, or finance, you can offer consultancy services to Vietnamese companies or entrepreneurs. You can either work as a freelancer or set up your own consultancy business.

Online Courses

You can create and sell online courses on topics you are knowledgeable about, such as language learning, cooking, or personal development. You can use platforms like Udemy or Teachable to create and sell your courses.

Writing and Translation

If you have excellent writing skills in your native language or Vietnamese, you can work as a freelance writer or translator. You can find job opportunities on freelance platforms like Upwork or Fiverr.

Blogging or Vlogging

If you have a niche or expertise, you can start a blog or vlog and monetize it through ads or sponsorships. You can share your knowledge on a particular topic, such as travel, food, or culture in Vietnam.

It’s important to note that to legally work in Vietnam, you need to obtain a work permit or a business license. You should also familiarize yourself with the local laws and regulations before starting any business or work in Vietnam.