How to Find a Job in Vietnam as an Expat?

For many people living and working as an expat in Vietnam may sound compulsive or even intoxicating, bearing in mind that one has to leave behind his treasured homeland.

But for people with insane wanderlust or itchy feet, living and working as an expat in Vietnam may be a great part of their lives. But the Holy Grail is how to find a job as an expat in Vietnam.

If you are an enthusiastic and knowledgeable person, going through a handful of helpful websites over the internet may give you the lay of the land that you so much need. If you are a young lad, you may only need a visa and useful papers. And for people working in a multinational company, it may be as easy as asking for a transfer to Vietnam, if one of the branches is there. But for most of us… getting a job as an expat in Vietnam might only seem out of reach.

Vietnam’s Growth

Vietnam is believed to be one of the first-growing countries, based on reports of global economics. Vietnam is said to have a steady yearly GDP growth rate of approximately 5.1% that would translate the economy of the country into the 20th biggest globally by the year 2050. This GDP is also projected to remain strong through the years, even in 2020, and years to come. Vietnam has also been mentioned among the promising CIVETS and Next Eleven nations.

Vietnam has managed to transform its economic growth, leading to a rise in the number of middle-income earners. About 45 million Vietnamese have been converted from low-income earning to middle-income earning. Most of all, over 70% of Vietnamese are young people of the age of 35, who are the bedrock of economic growth in the country. Vietnam has also managed to improve its health care sector, which has seen the rise in the life expectancy levels to a promising 76.

Job & Business Opportunities for Expats in Vietnam

Vietnam offers a plethora of job and business opportunities that you can sample as an expat in this prosperous country. It is the endless economic growth of the country that is creating a favorable ground for job creations for all. Vietnam is poised to offer a lot of job and business opportunities in many industries and fields, such as technology, health care, or the recycling industry.

Vietnam is also a foothold in natural resources, for example, agricultural products and timber. Most of all, Vietnam is witnessing a sudden rise in the development and expansion of the manufacturing of plastic and rubber products. This industry is also tagged along with the ever-flourishing technology industry.

Research shows that Vietnam’s futuristic investment opportunities lie in smart businesses, which includes infrastructure that is fast becoming an attraction for foreigners hoping to live and work in Vietnam. Overall, Vietnam’s economy is robust, while costs are low – the best settings for jobs and businesses.

Great Lifestyle for Expats in Vietnam

Apart from the low cost of living in Vietnam, this country has a lot to offer when it comes to lifestyle and culture. First, this charming country is blessed with a rich history and cultural heritage that many expats find fascinating. You will get a chance to engross yourself in a culture that is far-much different from yours, but most of all, you will be taken aback by the delicious cuisine of Vietnam and a variety of dishes, including the striking pieces of art.

The people of Vietnam are so warm and hospitable that you will feel dreamily at home. Moreover, Vietnam’s landscape is scenic; you won’t stop enjoying panoramic views with family or friends. The weather is just right all year round.

As if it is not enough, it is pretty easy to set up your life in Vietnam even if you have to travel to this country for your first time in life. This is because everyone in this country is accommodating. You will be spoilt for choice when it comes to living apartments as well as your preferred mode of transport. You can decide to rent your house or simply buy one on the go.

How to find a Job as an Expat in Vietnam

Nothing feels great in life, like living happily and working comfortably in Vietnam. Moreover, if you have a well-paying job, Vietnam will give you a great experience that is more than you bargained for, before taking your flight. But, the question is how to find a job as an expat in Vietnam. The following are some of the best ways to find a decent job while living in Vietnam:

Networking

Networking entails interacting with other people. They can be either like-minded people or people with advanced status, such as job or business roles, who can inspire you or link you to prospective employers and business opportunities in Vietnam.

Many business people make use of networking, especially in conferences to get businesses with CEOs, marketers, or representatives of multinational companies. Therefore, hone your networking and communication skills to place yourself in a better place when it comes to securing jobs or businesses in Vietnam.

A shortcut is to use some updated lists of companies currently hiring expats or a training that can teach you how you can approach decision-makers or HR based in Vietnam who may have a job for you.

Check here one full training teaching you how to find a job in Vietnam

Contact people through Linked In

Linked In is a fast-rising social media platform that is now even more inclined to providing opportunities for jobs and businesses. The platform is created in a way that optimizes job opportunities for experts as well as business investment opportunities for investors and business people. You must understand how this platform works and join to access thousands to millions of job and business opportunities in Vietnam for expats.

Show motivation to HR

You need to work extra hard in your firm, as an employee, and ensure that your HR is impressed with your performance. This can catapult you to Vietnam, that’s if your company has branches in this beautiful country.

Wrapping up,

Finding a decent job in Vietnam may not be as easy as ABC and D. With the right skills and strategies, you can secure a competitive job opportunity or business opportunity of the global ranking. Everything you need to do is study the industry well and adopt strategies that can springboard you to Vietnam, a country that is growing fast, socio-economically – and filled with plenty of opportunities to grab.

