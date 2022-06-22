How to export Vietnamese lychees into new international market

To help take Vietnamese lychee exports to the next level, a seminar entitled “Vietnamese lychees go global” was held in Hanoi to support and promote the global brand name of the popular Vietnamese fruit.

The northern provinces of Hai Duong and Bac Giang are the two leading areas for lychee production, which expected e to make Vietnamese lychee a global name thanks to its world-class quality, according to Vietnam News Agency.

The data shows, Hai Duong province has over 9,000 hectares of lychees, producing 60,000 tonnes per year. About 50 percent are consumed domestically, 40 percent exported to traditional markets and 10 percent to high-end markets.

“Our local lychees are grown in accordance with VietGAP and GlobalGAP standards. Remarkably, 189 Planting Area Codes (PAC) have been granted to many localities with a total granted area of 1,200 hectares”, said a local official.

The chairman also said that the province will focus on expanding export-only lychee-growing areas to add more value to the fruit and meet the growing demand of foreign markets.

Phan The Tuan, Vice Chairman of Bac Giang People’s Committee told reporter that, the province has the country’s largest lychee-growing area of over 28,000 hectares. Bac Giang’s lychees are the first Vietnamese product to be granted PGIC in Japan and are eligible for trademark protection in eight countries.

“Bac Giang has 15,400 hectares of VietGAP lychees, equivalent to an annual output of 125,000 tonnes, and 102 hectares of GlobalGAP lychees, equivalent to over 1,000 tonnes, so far Bac Giang’s lychees have been commercially available in over 30 countries”.

Bac Giang province will continue to boost lychee export to high-end markets and try to gain entry into new markets, including Canada and Thailand, according to the Vice Chairman.

Saadi Salama, Palestinian Ambassador to Vietnam, stressed that products on sale in the Middle East normally have Halal marks on their packages, indicating that the products meet Halal standards.

He hoped that more Vietnamese lychee-derived products are Halal-labelled to expand its foothold in the market, allowing the fruits to be enjoyed by more foreign consumers.

George Burchett, an Australian journalist, described Vietnamese lychees as fruit from heaven due to their beautiful taste, though Vietnamese lychees are much more expensive in Australia than in Vietnam due to high logistics costs, the Vietnam News Agency reported.

