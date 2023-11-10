How to Ensure the Safety of Foreigners Facing Domestic Violence in Vietnam

In Vietnam, the protection of foreigners experiencing domestic violence is explicitly outlined in Article 12 of Decree 76/2023/ND-CP. The provisions ensure comprehensive support for these individuals, addressing various facets of their well-being.

Firstly, safeguarding foreigners residing in Vietnam amidst domestic violence situations entails providing them with a secure shelter. This safe haven offers not only refuge but also comprehensive care to fulfill their basic life needs, including stable housing, essential amenities such as food and clothing, and the crucial element of privacy.

The second aspect centers on guaranteeing the health and recovery of foreigners who have suffered domestic violence. This involves the provision of professional medical care and treatment, aiming to optimize their well-being. This comprehensive approach encompasses assessing their health condition, identifying and treating injuries, and offering psychological support to aid in their recovery and the rebuilding of their lives.

The third dimension involves extending legal support and psychological counseling to those undergoing domestic violence. Offering accurate and professional legal guidance ensures that victims understand their rights and can effectively protect themselves. Additionally, psychological counseling equips them with the necessary skills to confidently address violent behaviors and find appropriate solutions.

The fourth dimension is supporting foreigners affected by domestic violence in actively participating in the implementation of protective measures. Granting them the right to invite representatives from their employing agency, organization, or legal representatives to partake in this process ensures that they have a voice and adequate support in identifying and implementing protective measures tailored to their specific circumstances.

Lastly, there is a critical emphasis on monitoring, managing, and supervising the execution of protective measures. This responsibility falls on those with the authority to decide on the implementation of these measures. Rigorous and meticulous monitoring and evaluation of the performance and impact of protective measures are essential to ensure that support and protection for individuals facing domestic violence are delivered effectively and safely.

In conclusion, the regulatory framework in Vietnam, as outlined in Decree 76/2023/ND-CP, demonstrates a comprehensive and systematic approach to safeguarding foreigners experiencing domestic violence. These measures encompass providing physical sanctuary, ensuring health and recovery, extending legal and psychological support, facilitating active participation in protective measures, and meticulous monitoring to guarantee effective and safe assistance.