How to cool down when leaving the car in a hot place for a long time

Cool down the steering wheel and gear lever

Leather or carbon fiber are the materials commonly used to make steering wheels. When high-temperature sunlight penetrates the windshield and hits the steering wheel, no matter what material is used, this part will absorb a lot of heat and become very hot. Therefore, drivers should cover the surface of the steering wheel with a towel to avoid direct sunlight from outdoors.

Like the steering wheel, the gear lever is one of the parts that catch the sun quite quickly in a car and this is also the first detail that drivers often use when driving. Before leaving the car, we should put a wet towel on the gear lever to avoid this situation, note the use of towels with a low concentration of detergent to protect the surface.

Cover the car with tarpaulin

As mentioned above, the car body is always made of metal, so if you leave the car in the hot sun and close the door, it’s like a boiling pot. To reduce some of the temperature, owners should use a tarp to cover the entire surface of the car, giving the outer shell less “chance” of exposure to the sun.

In addition, the driver can shade with reflective panels for interior details that are directly exposed to the sun such as the dashboard, steering wheel, and outer seats. Window tinting is also a popular way for many car owners to reduce heat in the car, protect the interior, and block UV rays.

Open and close continuously

According to some longtime drivers, this is an effective measure to reduce the air temperature inside the car. They consider the interior compartment to be a cylinder tube, opening the side door will be the output and closing and opening the driver’s door about 5 to 6 times in 30 seconds will help the car significantly push the hot air out of the car.

Start the engine about 5 minutes before getting in the car

If you are a person sensitive to high temperatures, after closing and opening the door continuously to push the hot air out of the car, the driver should start the engine and turn on the air conditioner at 25 to 26 degrees to let the air in. the car becomes cooler. As a result, passengers will not have to feel a sense of mystery when sitting in the car.

Find shady places to park

On summer days, drivers should look for shady parking spots, usually under trees or tall buildings, to reduce exposure between the hot sun and cars. However, it should be noted that, when the weather is about to rain, we need to move cars from the trees right away because they can fall at any time, causing damage to the “pet car”.

Perform water spray on the glass

On road trips, spraying water on the glass also causes the car to partially reduce heat. Along with that, we should also adjust the air conditioner to suit the outside temperature to avoid the case of passengers getting out of the car from thermal shock, causing fatigue and dizziness.

Adjust the air conditioner properly

Based on the principle of hot air rising, cool air condensing below, when sitting in a car, the driver should turn on the air conditioner in fan mode at high intensity and then direct the wind to the bottom of the foot. In this way, we need to partially open the window so that the hot air quickly flows out of the interior compartment. If the temperature has begun to drop, turn on the AC to make the experience as comfortable as possible.

Note, when parking the car in the hot sun, we should not get in the car, close the door and turn on the air conditioner at high intensity because the sudden drop in temperature can cause the car glass to crack, the engine must operate at full capacity. high, fuel consumption. This can even cause some passengers to go into heat stroke.

