How to convert your driving license into a Vietnamese driving license as a foreigner

If you are a foreigner and want to convert your driver’s license to drive in Vietnam, you will need to go through a specific process. Please note that the rules and requirements may vary depending on your country of origin, so it’s important to check with the relevant authorities or embassy for accurate and up-to-date information.

However, here are some general steps that are often involved in converting a driver’s license in Vietnam:

Check if your country has a driving license reciprocity agreement with Vietnam: Before proceeding with the conversion process, determine if your home country has a bilateral agreement with Vietnam that allows for the conversion of driver’s licenses. You can check with the Vietnamese embassy or consulate in your home country or visit their official website for this information.

Prepare the required documents: Generally, you will need to gather the following documents for the conversion process:

Your original valid driver’s license from your home country.

A certified translation of your driver’s license into Vietnamese. You can obtain this translation from a reputable translation service in Vietnam or your home country.

Your passport and a photocopy of the passport information page.

Valid visa or temporary residence card in Vietnam.

Proof of residency in Vietnam, such as a rental contract or utility bill.

Two passport-sized photos.

Visit the Department of Transportation or the Department of Public Works and Transportation: Once you have gathered the necessary documents, you will need to visit the local Department of Transportation or the Department of Public Works and Transportation in the city or province where you are residing in Vietnam. This is where you will submit your application for the conversion.

In Hanoi, applications for temporary driver’s licenses should be directed to the Office of Traffic and Public Works, 16 Cao Ba Quat Street (Website: http://www.sogtvt.hanoi.gov.vn)

In Ho Chi Minh City, applications should be directed to the Office of Transportation, 63 Ly Tu Trong Street, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1 (Tel 84-8 38 290 451; website: http://www.sogtvt.hanoi.gov.vn).

Submit your application: Present all the required documents to the appropriate authorities and complete the application form for converting your driver’s license. They may ask you to provide additional documents or information, so it’s advisable to be prepared for any potential requirements.

In the other provinces, the applicants should consult local police authorities to determine exactly what action is required to obtain a temporary driving license in the province where the applicant resides.

Take a driving test (if required): Depending on the regulations and agreements between your home country and Vietnam, you may need to take a driving test. This could involve both a written test and a practical driving test. If you are required to take the tests, prepare accordingly by studying the local traffic laws and regulations.

Pay the fees: There will be fees associated with the conversion process, including application fees and possibly test fees. The authorities will inform you about the exact amount and payment methods. Normally, the application fees is 135,000 VND (about USD $6 for processing fee).

Receive your converted driver’s license: If your application is approved and you have successfully completed any necessary tests, you will receive your converted Vietnamese driver’s license. Make sure to check the validity period and any restrictions that may apply.

Remember, the process for converting a driver’s license may vary based on your specific circumstances and the regulations in place at the time. It’s always advisable to consult the local traffic authorities or the embassy for the most accurate and up-to-date information regarding the conversion process in Vietnam.