How to celebrate Vietnamese Women’s Day

Aside from the International Women’s Day on March 8th, Vietnam also celebrates its National Women’s Day on October 20th.

It’s among several occasions on which the society shows their love and respect to the women for all the sacrifices they have made.

Discovering the Origins of Vietnamese Women’s Day

Vietnamese Women’s Day, celebrated annually on October 20th, has a rich history rooted in the fight for women’s rights. In 1927, Vietnamese women began asserting their societal roles within mass organizations. By 1930, the government officially recognized women’s rights and promoted initiatives for their liberation and support.

The establishment of unions, agricultural associations, and independent women’s organizations paved the way for women from all walks of life. Notably, the Vietnam Women Union emerged on October 20, 1930, making this day a dual celebration of Vietnamese Women’s Day and the achievements of Vietnamese women.

Unpacking the Significance of Vietnamese Women’s Day

Vietnamese Women’s Day, marked on October 20th, was a turning point when women’s independent organizations could legally and openly operate, advocating for women’s active participation in the nation’s development. It was also the first time Vietnamese women were allowed to engage in governance, social work, and hold positions in the State apparatus.

This day signifies a pivotal historical moment, emphasizing women’s contributions to family, education, healthcare, politics, and societal advancement. Moreover, it offers an opportunity to recognize ongoing challenges and promote gender equality. In essence, Vietnamese Women’s Day serves as a poignant reminder of the strides taken towards gender parity in Vietnam, while acknowledging the continued necessity of pursuing equal opportunities for all.

Commemorating Vietnamese Women’s Day: How It’s Done

As a nationwide celebration, Vietnamese Women’s Day is commemorated with various events throughout the country. Songs honoring women are performed, and stories highlighting women’s sacrifices and contributions, past and present, are shared to emphasize their importance in the community.

In the corporate world, awards ceremonies recognize outstanding achievements by women and their dedication. Businesses often run special campaigns on this day, offering discounts, promotions, fresh flowers, and cards with wishes for Vietnamese Women’s Day. Men express gratitude and affection to the women in their lives, showering them with meaningful gifts and quality time. Lavish dinners are a common way for men to celebrate this day with their loved ones.

These simple yet heartfelt gestures serve as a reminder to appreciate women’s accomplishments and sacrifices, while also underscoring the need to continue working together towards gender equality and empowerment.

In conclusion, Vietnamese Women’s Day is a joyous occasion for acknowledging and honoring the significant contributions of women in Vietnam. This October 20th, take the opportunity to express your gratitude and respect for all the women in your life, and don’t forget to send them a heartfelt wish!