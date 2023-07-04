How to book BLACKPINK concert tickets in Vietnam

1. Timeline for purchasing tickets to the BLACKPINK performance in Vietnam

The BLACKPINK concert in Vietnam is part of the Born Pink international tour and will take place on July 29 and 30. My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi will host the event, which is scheduled to accommodate 40,000 people.

Fans can start concert tickets at 12 p.m. on July 7.

2. How to Purchase Tickets

There are two ways to get tickets for the BLACKPINK event in Hanoi. Fans may purchase tickets on BLACKPINK’s official website or through the Ticket Box app.

Option 1: Purchase tickets from the official Blackpink website.

You may find concert tickets in the section below after successfully entering this website. However, because it has not yet been officially available for purchase, BLACKPINK’s show in Hanoi is still listed as Coming Soon.

On July 7, you will be able to purchase tickets directly from this website.

Option 2: Purchase tickets using the Ticket Box app.

Ticket Box is an application that specializes in selling concert tickets in Vietnam and is familiar to many audiences. The steps for ordering tickets with this app are outlined below.

Step 1: Install the Ticket Box app on your smartphone. The app is available for the iOS and Android operating systems.

Step 2: Create a new account. To make the account available, you must enter your password and update your profile information. You may skip this step if you already have an account.

Step 3: Choose BLACKPINK’s Born Pink concert and then click the purchase button that appears on the screen. (Note, the concert part will only show on July 7 when it was officially launched for sale).

3. Notes when purchasing BLACKPINK concert tickets in Hanoi

– Be prepared for a large number of people to purchase tickets at the same moment when they go on sale at 12 noon on July 7. Therefore, in order to effectively buy tickets, fans need the most stable internet connection.

– Fans should form an account and select a payment option before “hunting the tickets” in order to purchase tickets as soon as possible.

– Prepare numerous credit card accounts to avoid card issues or improper payment methods.

– Each account may purchase up to four tickets, two of each type.

– Carefully examine all information and seats to ensure that you obtain the correct ticket for the desired spot.

@vtv.vn