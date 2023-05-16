How TikTok in Vietnam is comprehensively inspected

All hot issues such as distribution algorithms, content proposals, management of TikTok idols, and compliance with tax obligations will be comprehensively checked.

In May, an inter-agency inspection team will be established to inspect the operations of TikTok Vietnam Technology Company Limited and the representative office of TikTok Vietnam.

According to VietNamNet, the comprehensive inspection of TikTok will begin next week instead of May 15 as planned, with the inspection location being in Ho Chi Minh City. The inspection team includes units from the Ministry of Information and Communications, including the Department of Broadcasting and Electronic Information, the Department of Information Security, the Department of Telecommunications, the Department of Press, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications, and the Ministry of Information and Communications Inspectorate. In addition, the inspection team also includes units from the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, and the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union.

The interdisciplinary inspection team will carry out a comprehensive inspection of TikTok’s operations in Vietnam.

The content of the inspection is the compliance of TikTok with Vietnamese laws and regulations. One of the main contents is compliance with regulations on the operation of social network services for users in Vietnam, including the information verification process, user authentication, prevention and removal of Vietnamese law-violating information, and handling of user complaints. The inspection content also includes distribution algorithms, content proposals for users, and the collection, management, storage, and use of user data, ensuring information security and cybersecurity.

In addition, the inspection team will also inspect compliance with regulations on advertising and the management of TikTok idols, who are famous people and performers on TikTok. Another area of interest is compliance with laws and regulations on the protection of children and the prevention and control of social evils on the Internet. The inspection team will also evaluate the impact of TikTok on minors.

Along with that, compliance with regulations related to e-commerce activities and tax obligations of TikTok will also be comprehensively checked.

@Vietnamnet