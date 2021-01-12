How these Vietnamese dairy producers getting export licenses to China

Another two Vietnamese dairy producers have been approved for exporting their products to China with new transaction codes by the Chinese General Administration of Customs, the Ministry of Industry and Trade reported on January 11.

According to the Ministry, Binh Duong Nutifood Nutrition Food JSC is now permitted to export sterilized milk, modified milk and flavored fermented milk products to China. Meanwhile, Truong Tho Dairy Factory, a member of Vietnam’s largest dairy company Vinamilk, is licensed to ship to the neighboring country sterilized milk, modified milk, sweetened condensed milk and other condensed milk products.

So far, China has granted transaction codes to seven Vietnamese dairy companies and factories, including TH True Milk, Hanoimilk, Bel Vietnam, Nutifood, and three Vinamilk factories, Vietnam News Agency reported.

China is the biggest milk importer in the world. In 2019, the country imported 39.43 million tonnes of milk and milk products. Of which, imported fresh milk was about 750,000 tonnes and milk powder was 650,000 tonnes.

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization predicted that the demand for milk and milk products of this market would increase around 45 percent by 2025.

In 2020, Vietnam recorded export turnovers of approximately 281.5 billion U.S. dollars, up 6.5 percent year-on-year, and import turnovers of over 262.4 billion U.S. dollars, up 3.6 percent, with a trade surplus of 19.1 billion U.S. dollars, the highest in the past five years, according to the General Statistics Office.

Specifically, Vietnam gained nearly 50.9 billion U.S. dollars from exporting phones and components, down 1 percent; roughly 44.7 billion U.S. dollars from electronic goods, computers and components, up 24.4 percent; around 29.5 billion U.S. dollars from garments and textiles, down 10.2 percent; and nearly 16.6 billion U.S. dollars from footwear, down 9.6 percent.

The United States remained Vietnam’s biggest importer with turnovers of 76.4 billion U.S. dollars, tailed by China with 48.5 billion U.S. dollars and the European Union with 34.8 billion U.S. dollars, said the office.

Source: News Agency

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Email

WhatsApp

Print

