How much money do Southeast Asian countries invest in Vietnam in 2022?

The real estate business ranked second with a total investment of more than 4.45 billion USD, accounting for 16.1% of the total registered investment capital. Next are the electricity production and distribution industries; scientific and technological activities with registered capital of more than 2.26 billion USD and nearly 1.29 billion USD respectively. The rest are other industries.

Up to now, 108 countries and territories have invested in Vietnam. In which, Singapore leads with a total investment of nearly 6.46 billion USD, accounting for 23.3% of total investment capital in Vietnam, down 39.7% over the same period in 2021.

South Korea ranked second with nearly 4.88 billion USD, down 1.5% over the same period. Japan ranked third with a total registered investment capital of more than 4.78 billion USD, accounting for nearly 17.3% of total investment capital, up 22.7% over the same period. Followed by China, Hong Kong, Taiwan..

In the countries in Southeast Asia, besides Singapore, other countries have also invested in Vietnam. Specifically, the countries that have invested in Vietnam are Thailand, Malaysia, Brunei, Cambodia, Philippines, Indonesia, Laos and Myanmar.

Total FDI capital of countries in Southeast Asia to invest in Vietnam in 2022. Source: GSO.

In which, Singapore is leading among countries in Southeast Asia investing in Vietnam with 280 new projects and total registered investment capital of 6.45 billion USD. Following is Thailand with 37 newly licensed projects and total registered investment capital of 198.86 million USD. In third place is Malaysia with 38 newly licensed projects and total registered investment capital in Vietnam reaching 184.18 million USD.

Investment projects of Singaporean enterprises in Vietnam are most concentrated in the field of processing industry, accounting for about 40% of Singapore’s total investment capital in Vietnam. The second is the real estate business, followed by the electricity generation sector, which account for about 45% of Singapore’s total investment in Vietnam.

Most of Thailand’s FDI projects in Vietnam are small-scale, projects with a scale of less than 10 million USD account for nearly 80% of the total number of investment projects. The field that attracts many Thai FDI projects is the processing and manufacturing industry.

Up to the present time, Thai enterprises have invested in 50 provinces and cities of Vietnam but mainly concentrated in big cities and provinces, with relatively favorable infrastructure conditions such as: Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Ba Ria – Vung Tau.

Along with that, Malaysian investment projects focus the most in the field of education and training; second is the processing and manufacturing industry; followed by electricity generation; These 3 fields account for about 70% of Malaysia’s total investment in Vietnam

Malaysia currently has investments in more than 30 provinces and cities of Vietnam (including the oil and gas sector). Some provinces and cities that Malaysia has invested in are Ho Chi Minh City, Tra Vinh, Hanoi, Binh Duong, Dong Nai and Ba Ria – Vung Tau.

As for Brunei, Cambodia, Philippines, Indonesia, Laos and Myanmar, the projects of these countries investing in Vietnam are relatively small.

In terms of cumulative total FDI investment by the end of 2022, Singapore is still the economy that invests the most money in Vietnam among Southeast Asian countries. Specifically, cumulative total FDI investment from Singapore into Vietnam reached about 70.85 billion USD with 3,097 projects by the end of 2022.

Accumulation of the total FDI capital of countries in Southeast Asia investing in Vietnam by the end of 2022. Source: GSO.

In addition, Thailand is the economy with accumulated total investment capital by the end of 2022 in Vietnam, ranked second among countries in Southeast Asia. Specifically, cumulative total FDI investment from Thailand into Vietnam reached about 13.1 billion USD with 677 projects by the end of 2022.

The remaining countries such as Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Philippines, Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar have accumulated total FDI investment in Vietnam reaching 13.06 billion USD respectively; 971 million USD; 639 million USD; 606 million USD; 71.11 million USD; 69.43 million USD and 0.91 million USD.

Source: CafeF