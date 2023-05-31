How Much Do You Know About Vietnam?

Viet Nam is located on the Indochina peninsula in Southeast Asia. It has a long land border of 4,550 km, bordering China to the North, Laos and Cambodia to the West, and the Eastern Sea (South China Sea) of Pacific Ocean to the East.

Where is Vietnam located?

Vietnam is located in South-Eastern Asia, boasting a 3,260 km coastline along the Indochina peninsula. Vietnam shares a border with Laos to the north-west, with China to the north and with Cambodia to the south-west.

What is the Capital City of Vietnam

Hanoi is the capital of Vietnam. Spelled and pronounced ‘Hà Nội’ by Vietnamese speakers, it is located in the north of Vietnam. Hanoi is home to the country’s Government and the city is well known for its rich and historical architecture and cuisine.

What is Vietnam’s largest city?

Ho Chi Minh City is Vietnam’s biggest city. As of 2022, approximately nine million people live in Ho Chi Minh City and the greater HCMC area. This makes it the biggest urban area in Vietnam and serves as the country’s commercial hub in the South.

What is Vietnam known for?

Vietnam is known for many things, including its rich history, tropical and mountain landscapes, the Vietnam War and Vietnam’s distinctive dishes like Pho (noodle soup). Vietnam also has a number of traditional festivals worth visiting too!

What are Vietnam’s main international airports?

Tan Son Nhat International Airport is Vietnam’s largest airport and is located in Ho Chi Minh City. It is the main entry to Southern Vietnam.

Noi Bai International Airport in the north of Vietnam allows great access to the Capital City of Hanoi, mountain towns such as Sapa, and the UNESCO Ha Long Bay.

Da Nang’s international airport serves Vietnam’s central coast and the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hoi An.

What language do people speak in Vietnam?

Vietnamese is Vietnam’s official language. Vietnam’s population is ethnically diverse and many people speak several different languages, including Vietnamese, Chinese and Khmer.

It’s best to learn a few words of Vietnamese before heading to Vietnam as English speakers will find Vietnam one of the toughest countries in Asia for them to get by without knowing some basic phrases like ‘hello’, ‘thank you’ and ‘where is the toilet?’

What is typical Vietnamese food?

Typical Vietnamese food is fresh, light and healthy. Vietnam has a number of signature dishes like Pho, Bun Cha, and Bun Bo (noodle soups) and Banh Mi (bread rolls with meat).

Vietnam’s cuisine is well-known around the world for its fresh flavours and use of aromatic herbs. Vietnam also offers a variety of beef, chicken, and seafood dishes, and lot’s of vegetarian options too.

What are Vietnam’s international dialling codes?

Vietnam uses +84 for both landlines and mobiles.

Does Vietnam offer visas on arrival?

Vietnam does offer visas on arrival for most countries, though it’s best to check with your consulate about entering Vietnam before you plan your trip due to possible travel restrictions.

What is Vietnam’s currency?

Vietnam’s currency is called Vietnam dong (VND). Vietnam dong is a stable currency and Vietnam is one of the cheaper Southeast Asian destinations for budget and luxury travellers.

What time zone does Vietnam use?

Vietnam uses GMT+7. Vietnam does not adjust for Daylight Savings Time.

What is Vietnam’s climate like?

Vietnam has three main seasons: winter, summer and monsoon. Vietnam’s climate is tropical, with an average temperature of 21 degrees Celsius in the dry-cool season and 27 degrees Celsius in the hot-humid season.

Vietnam is also monsoonal, meaning for a few months during the summer season there will be really amazing storms and torrential rain.

Vietnam’s winters are marked by mild temperatures and pleasant days.

Is Vietnam a good destination for solo female travellers?

Yes, Vietnam is a good destination for solo travellers both female and male. With a respectful and modern culture and a vibrant social scene, Vietnam is a popular destination for female travellers.

Is there a dress code for certain places in Vietnam?

Yes, Vietnam has a traditional dress code of long pants and shirts for those visiting temples or entering Government buildings such as Ho Chi Minh’s mausoleum.

In addition, it’s polite to remove your shoes before entering a person’s home or a temple. Vietnam is not a very conservative country, though, and you’ll find Vietnam to be quite relaxed about dress codes.