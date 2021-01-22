How many people will attend the 13th National Party Congress of Vietnam?

Up to 1,587 delegates representing more than 5.1 million Party members nationwide will attend the 13th National Party Congress from January 25 to February 2, up nearly 80 delegates against the 12th Congress and the largest number among the 13 congresses.

The figures were released by deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Mai Van Chinh at a press conference on the threshold of the opening ceremony of the 13th Congress at the National Convention Centre on January 22.

According to Chinh, among the delegates, 13.99 percent are women, and 11.03 percent are ethnic minorities.

Guests at the congress include former Party and State leaders, ambassadors and representatives of the diplomatic corps of foreign countries and chief representatives of international organisations in Hanoi, Heroic Mothers, and outstanding youths and intellectuals and representatives from religious organisations.

The Politburo decided to establish 67 delegations, and assign their heads.

Deputy Chief of the Office of the Party Central Committee Nguyen Dac Vinh affirmed that the 13th Congress is a political event with future orientation significance, thus helping boost the country’s renewal, integration and development cause comprehensively and synchronously.

The preparation work has received special attention from the Party Central Committee and its Politburo and Secretariat. At present, all are basically complete.

The content and working agenda of the 13th Congress will focus on reviewing the implementation of the 12th Congress’s Resolution in association with the assessment of the 35-year renewal, 30 years implementing the 1991 Platform, 10 years implementing the 2011 Platform (amended) and the 2011-2020 socio-economic development strategy, while setting out the socio-economic development orientations and tasks for 2021 – 2025, as well as the goals and orientations for 2030 and the national development vision to 2045. This Congress will also review the Party building work and the leadership of the 12th Party Central Committee, and elect a new Party Central Committee for the 13th tenure.

To serve communication work, Le Manh Hung, deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education said a press centre was opened to serve the upcoming 13th National Party Congress.

The centre offers the best conditions possible for the work of nearly 500 reporters and technicians from 191 domestic news agencies as well as more than 160 reporters from 110 foreign media outlets, of whom close to 100 will cover the event online, Hung added./.

By Vietnam Plus