Home » How many Covid-19 vaccine doses Vietnam has received?
Life

How many Covid-19 vaccine doses Vietnam has received?

by Anna Le
  • Vietnam Vaccine JSC received 1.44 million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in HCMC Thursday as part of its deal with the Swedish-British company.
  • Of the 30 million doses it is buying, it has received around 8.2 million so far.
  • More stories at Vietnam Insider’s homepage.

Vietnam has received over 25 million vaccines through commercial contracts, the global vaccine access mechanism Covax and foreign aid.

It has vaccinated over 18.5 million people with 2.1 million getting two shots.

The country aims to vaccinate 70 percent of its 96 million population by next year.

By Vnexpress.

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

You may also like

Covid-19: Vietnam records 17,409 new cases as Hanoi...

New US Embassy worths $1.2bn to be built...

Vietnam FDI reaches US$19.1 billion in the first...

Covid-19: Vietnam logs 11,569 new cases as 2,000...

Cai Rang floating market among world’s must-visit food...

How expats overcome the pandemic and help local...