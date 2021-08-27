How many Covid-19 vaccine doses Vietnam has received?

Vietnam Vaccine JSC received 1.44 million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in HCMC Thursday as part of its deal with the Swedish-British company.

Of the 30 million doses it is buying, it has received around 8.2 million so far.

Vietnam has received over 25 million vaccines through commercial contracts, the global vaccine access mechanism Covax and foreign aid.

It has vaccinated over 18.5 million people with 2.1 million getting two shots.

The country aims to vaccinate 70 percent of its 96 million population by next year.

By Vnexpress.

