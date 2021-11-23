How Khanh Hoa preprare to welcome more than 9000 foreign visitors

The southern central province of Khanh Hoa is expected to serve around 9,351 foreign tourists from now until late December this year.

According to the provincial people’s committee, the local authorities had approved the plan to welcome international visitors of 35 travel service providers.

Around 9,351 foreign visitors are expected to come to the province by December 31 through 48 flights. They are from South Korea, Russia, the Philippines, Japan and Cambodia.

All staff involved in the process of welcoming and serving visitors will be trained in Covid-19 epidemic prevention and control measures.

Some tourist spots in Khanh Hoa will pilot the welcoming of foreign travellers, including Ana Marina Nha Trang, Hon Tam Island, Truong Son handicraft village and the Hoa Lan stream area.

A Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism taskforce is working with Khanh Hoa on the plan to receive foreign tourists again as well as inspect some local facilities which serve tourists.

The plan will be divided into two phases with the first to end on December 31 and the second scheduled to take place between January and March next year.

Source: Dan Tri

