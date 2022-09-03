How is the Vietnamese view of wealth different from other countries?

According to a survey by Ipsos MORI, people in Asian countries like Vietnam, Japan, and South Korea crave wealth much more than people in Europe or the United States.
One of the survey questions asked was: “In terms of importance, how important is being rich to you personally?”.
In the European countries surveyed and the United States, on average only 28% of respondents said that being rich was important to them. In the four Asian countries surveyed, the average was 58%.
The pursuit of wealth is especially important for people in Vietnam (76%) and South Korea (63%). In particular, in Vietnam, the percentage of women who consider being rich is important (78%) is higher than that of men (72%).
How important is wealth?