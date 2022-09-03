How is the Vietnamese view of wealth different from other countries?

Market research firm Ipsos MORI surveyed about 1,000 people in the United States, six countries in Europe, and four countries in Asia to determine their attitudes toward wealth. One of the survey questions asked was: “In terms of importance, how important is being rich to you personally?”.

In the European countries surveyed and the United States, on average only 28% of respondents said that being rich was important to them. In the four Asian countries surveyed, the average was 58%.

The pursuit of wealth is especially important for people in Vietnam (76%) and South Korea (63%). In particular, in Vietnam, the percentage of women who consider being rich is important (78%) is higher than that of men (72%).

How important is wealth?