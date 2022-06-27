How is quality of life in Vietnam compared to other Southeast Asian countries?

According to the report on the quality of life index of the world’s leading business and trade magazine CEOWORLD (USA), the quality of life of Vietnam reached 78.49 points, this number is higher than many countries in the world.

The country’s quality of life index was analyzed by CEOWORLD and compared 165 countries with 10 main categories. Some of those items are the cost of living, political-economic stability, working environment, income equality, education system, health system, etc. The quality of life index is calculated on a scale of 100 points.

CEOWORLD selected 165 countries that contribute the most to the world’s GDP to rank the quality of life index.

According to the latest data of CEOWORLD, Finland is the country with the best quality of life in the world with a quality of life index of 99.06 points. Meanwhile, Denmark (98.13 points), Norway (96.75 points) ranked 2nd and 3rd.

The remaining countries in the top 10 countries with the highest quality of life index in the world are Belgium (96.53 points), Sweden (96.15 points), Switzerland (94.4 points), the Netherlands. (93.69 points), France (92.08 points), Germany (91.26 points) and Japan (91.23 points).

Besides, ranked in the last position of the ranking are Comoros (33.19 points), North Korea (32.41 points), Montserrat (32.06 points), Sudan (31.67 points) and Syria (31.55 points).

Among the countries in Southeast Asia, only Singapore is in the top 20 countries with the best quality of life in the world.

Quality of life index of Southeast Asian countries in 2021. Source: CEOWORD.

Vietnam’s quality of life index in 2021 is 78.49 points, holding the position of 62/165 countries on the ranking of the world’s best quality of life index of CEOWORD. Compared to 2021, Vietnam ranks 101/171 countries in the world, so Vietnam’s rank has increased by 39 places after 1 year.

Meanwhile, when comparing the quality of life index of countries in Southeast Asia, leading the countries with the highest quality of life index is Singapore with 87.64 points, followed by Thailand with 82.69 points. Countries with a higher quality of life index than Vietnam are Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Indonesia.

Some of the countries with the quality of life index after Vietnam are Myanmar, Cambodia and East Timor.

In terms of world rankings, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Myanmar, Cambodia and East Timor are ranked 19, 38, 39, 41, 49, 58, 101, 111,149/165, respectively.

