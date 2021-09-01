How Has Technology Affected Education and Learning?

A small amount of technology doesn’t make a big difference. By automating tasks, it can make life a little easier. It could spruce up a lesson here and there, or even engage hesitant pupils. This is something that tacked-on learning technology can help with.

But what about deep technological integration–a true at-the-marrow union of learning model, curriculum, and #edtech?

This has a significant influence.

Giving letter grades is number one.

You might not realize how gamification may make the entire learning process more visible. You may object to standards-based reporting, designations such as “proficient,” and grading on a 1-3 scale. You might not like to pass/fail at all.

That’s OK. Publishing is the name of the game when it comes to technology. Sharing is a good thing. Documents and processes that are always changing. It’s all about iteration. Observation. Crowdsourcing is a method of obtaining information from a large community on the internet. Authenticity is important.

You can still provide letter grades; if you don’t, the parents will riot, and the kids will be confused. Give them whatever grade will make them happy. However, using technology to foster self-awareness and self-directed work revision that a letter grade could never achieve.

The layout of the classroom

With the complete integration of learning technology, concerns like bulletin boards, rows vs clusters of desks, and where your workstation goes alter.

The signage on the walls, which emphasizes learning methodologies and digital citizenship, is of greater concern. Is it also necessary to be concerned? WiFi signals, outlets, kids who need to move freely around the room, and measures to avoid causing “noise” in neighboring classes are all things to consider. Your classroom has evolved into the world’s classroom, serving as more of a vessel or template than a unique space.

The location of the learning

In most cases, learning takes place in your classroom. They spend some of their time reading, writing, or solving issues. They are listening to you for a portion of the time. They spend part of their time doing group work and then practicing at home–or, in a flipped scenario, the opposite.

However, strong technological integration in learning should ideally make learning mobile, with always-on, asynchronous, and self-directed access to both information and collaborators. From any room in the school, from any school in the district, in the library, down the hall. They live in their neighborhoods, cities, and villages.

Yes, this appears to be insane talk. No, every classroom, every day, for every age group is not practicable. Yes, your district’s schedule, which was prepared in August, would be thrown into disarray.

Isn’t it cool?

The rate at which students advance

You’re used to being in charge of the material, assessment, feedback, and reporting as a teacher.

The bottleneck for one individual is the control valve for the next. Your ability to precisely regulate what and when you learn should be entirely obliterated by technology. With full technology integration, kids may choke on too much information or fall flat on their faces, unsure of where to go or what to do once they are there.

This is a great place to start for a new type of planning.

No borders

The good thing about the internet is that you can now teach anyone anywhere. There are no boundaries. Not only for teaching but also for learning. It is now very easy to teach online. Let’s say you want to start teaching English to speakers of other languages online, you can do that with just a laptop and a microphone. And let’s not forget you should have the TESOL Certification for that.

What is being researched?

Yes, there is a slew of academic requirements that must be met. Building code is a fantastic model for standards, according to Grant Wiggins. They merely provide you a general idea of how the structure should look, feel, and function, but they don’t tell you how to create it.

While it may not be that simple for every teacher (or your school or district), the fact remains that technology is ever-changing. Every time you see it, the movie should be different.

Where do the inquiries originate?

Typically, you are the one who asks the inquiries. You’re the one who probes, prompts, front-loads, and assesses. You capture learning snapshots and understand how to scaffold questions for different students at various levels and at various times. It is the pupils’ responsibility to respond.

In extremely dynamic and sociable digital contexts, technology presents a different option, where inquiry is more natural and sustainable. Shouldn’t pupils be learning to design and refine their questions if they’re more essential than answers?

Who gives feedback on learning and when do they give it?

You’re presumably the one who does all of the grades. This is too much effort for you, and it deprives the pupil of the praise they deserve. You can still be the closest and most attentive responder to their work, providing the most expert input of anybody, but their brightest person in the room is, as the saying goes, the room.

According to technology, providing input can be done asynchronously. For conversations, comments can be threaded. Highlighted, annotated, and fluid texts and writing are all possible. Teachers and students can view the same document at the same time from the park, the classroom, or the public library, according to the cloud.

The frequency, quality, platforms, and type of learning feedback should be radically different from that of a traditional classroom.

Beginning and ending class, correcting misbehaviors

“5, 4, 3, 2, 1” All eyes are on me.

Thank you for taking the time to listen to me. Mackenzie, thank you so much. Thank you so much, Dillon. Thank you, class, for forgetting to level 1 so soon. I’ve divided you into groups and written a set of questions on the whiteboard for you to answer. When the timer goes off in five minutes, one person from each group will come up and explain what they learned from your mini-discussion on these topics.

Just a reminder that no cell phones should be out at any time, as per our district policy and Principal Peabody’s PA message this morning. There will be no texting, tweeting, or other social media. This lesson does not require any Googling, YouTubing, or Wikipediaing. There are no adaptive apps, such as Knowji or Duolingo. There will be no tweeting a question to our Beijing sister school. And whatever you do, ignore the blog post you published last week as a journal answer to avoid this issue, as well as the threaded conversation that ensued.

We can also use the Smartboard if we have time! You have 5 minutes. It’s time to study.”

While you were reminding pupils of Principal Peabody’s eloquent address, technology says they could have formed groups based on the framework you created in August and have practiced regularly since. They could’ve viewed the video on your YouTube channel the night before, had a follow-up discussion that they filmed, and then shot a fast video to promote on social the next day.

That is, without a doubt, an oversimplification.

Yes, that’s a possibility.

Contributed by Esmé Gelder.

Esmé Gelder has eight years of experience as an international instructor. To support student conduct and progress, she attempts to employ positive reinforcement teaching approaches. She feels that teaching overseas boosts one’s self-assurance.

