How Hanoi traders reach clients during social distancing?

by Anna Le
Source: Dan Tri
Banners advertising food cover the barriers to Hang Be Market Source: Dan Tri

Traders at a market in Hanoi have increased advertising at checkpoints to reach their customers during social distancing.
Hang Be Market in Hanoi’s Old Quarter is well-known for many of its prepared food especially braised grass carp. Hang Be Market also offers takeaway boiled chickens and other dishes that are often seen on the offering trays during special events.
Customers can call the shops to order the food they want and wait at the checkpoint. The sellers at Hang Be also accept online payments that help limit having direct contact with other people.

Customers can go into the market if they have the market tickets and have their body temperatures taken.

Source: Dan Tri

