How Hanoi prepares for a surge in Covid cases

Hanoi has prepared plans for a scenario in which up to 3,000 Covid-19 infections are confirmed daily, local media reported.

Chairing a meeting on Covid-19 pandemic held on December 13, Hanoi Party Secretary Dinh Tien Dung said that the city had continued to report rising infections and so had to plan scenarios with higher numbers of patients.

“The pandemic may worsen during the coming Christmas and New Year Holiday,” he said. “We’ve prepared for a scenario of between 2,000-3,000 daily cases during this time.”

According to the official, Hanoi has set up 32 hospitals for Covid-19 treatment and 27 mobile medical stations which can provide treatment for up to 100,000 at a time.

The city is also speeding up the vaccination programme and preparations are underway to give third vaccine doses following instruction from the Ministry of Health.

Hanoi surpassed the epicentre Ho Chi Minh City in daily Covid-19 infections on Monday with a record 1,000 cases.

The same day, Dong Da District tightened preventive rules by banning gatherings of 10 people or more in public places and advising people to stay indoors.

The city confirmed nearly 15,000 infections between October 11 and December 13, the Dan Tri Newspaper reported.

