How expensive are living in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi compared to other major cities in Southeast Asia?

A person who lives in Ho Chi Minh City or Hanoi will have a relatively cheaper cost of living than someone living in Phnom Penh (Cambodia), according to data from Numbeo’s Cost of Living Index 2022.

According to data from Numbeo’s 2022 Cost of Living Index, Singapore is the most expensive city to live in Southeast Asia, second is Phnom Penh (Cambodia) and third is Bangkok (Thailand).

Live in Ho Chi Minh City is relatively cheaper than Bangkok, Phnom Penh but more expensive than Jakarta, Penang… While Hanoi has a cheaper cost of living than many other big cities in Southeast Asia, behind Pattaya, Manila, Jakarta, Penang…

In terms of countries and territories, Vietnam ranks 87th in the world and 25th in Asia, according to Numbeo.

In Southeast Asia, Vietnam ranks 5th after Singapore, Cambodia, Brunei and Thailand, ahead of Malaysia, Philippines, Myanmar and Indonesia. Laos and Timor-Leste are not on Numbeo’s list.

@ Cafef