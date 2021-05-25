How Chatwork helps business professionals to improve internal communication

“Over 90% of our staff rates that Chatwork helps to increase the speed of solving internal communication significantly”, says Mr. Tran Nguyen Trung, Director of I-Glocal Vietnam

Internal communications is all about promoting effective communications among people within an organization. There are many reasons why an increasing number of businesses are turning to chat apps for effective communication in the workplace.

In this video, Tran Nguyen Trung, Director of I-Glocal Vietnam talks about how he manages the effective communication with different departments at his business.

Free application here or visit https://trial.chatwork.vn

