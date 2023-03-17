How AI Shapes Tourism

Depending on one’s perspective, the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) can be either terrifying or fascinating (or both). Although AI has the potential to render some professions obsolete, it can also create new opportunities for all industries.

Tourism is one such industry. Artificial intelligence will not be able to take over airport security checks, and planes will still be controlled by humans.

However, AI is poised to revolutionize the tourism industry, changing the way we choose destinations and interact with them.

Ross Borden, the founder of Matador Network, discussed the rapid development of artificial intelligence and how it could shape the future of the tourism industry.

According to him, AI will become ubiquitous in most aspects of our daily lives, so we should familiarize ourselves with it.

“The AI wave is inevitable. The content we read or watch will be partly or entirely generated by AI. The videos we watch, even Hollywood movies in the coming years, will be created by AI. Everything we consume, interact with, will not be able to avoid that wave,” Ross analyzed.

This initially sounds terrifying, especially with deepfake videos. “What is real, what is fake?” will be a common question in our daily lives.

But great power must come with great responsibility. That means humans should be responsible for using AI to supplement and inspire creativity, rather than trying to replace it.

AI is not a substitute for human thought or perspective. They are tools that tourists can use to enhance their knowledge.

Thanks to the development of AI, a WhatsApp account called GuideGeek was created, operating as a tour guide. It’s like a version of Google, helping tourists search for all travel-related information.

GuideGeek will not replace recommendations from friends or family, but it will save you time when planning your trip.

“Just ask simple or detailed questions. It will be helpful for both planners and self-guided travelers,” Ross added.