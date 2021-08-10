How a Vietnamese woman named as NASA’s chief financial officer by the US Senate?

The US’s Senate has confirmed that the White House nominee was NASA’s chief financial officer, completing the agency’s senior leadership position last week.

The Senate confirmed Margaret Vo Schaus as the agency’s chief financial officer through a voice vote later in the day. The White House nominated her for the position on April 23.

Vo Schaus was among the many people nominated by Biden for key roles in the government.

Vo Schaus recently served as the director for business operations in the Office of the Under Secretary of Research and Engineering at the Department of Defense, where she “was responsible for oversight of a multibillion-dollar budget.”

She was also a career member of the Senior Executive Service and had held leadership roles at the departments of Energy and Defense over the past decade. Vo Schaus received her bachelor’s in science, technology, society and English, as well as her master’s in management science and engineering from Stanford University.

She was also the recipient of the Office of the Secretary of Defense’s Exceptional Civilian Service Award, the Department of Energy’s Distinguished Career Service Award, and the Secretary of Energy’s Honor Award.

She plans to uphold NASA’s values in its efforts to “create educational opportunities, combat climate change, build back better and venture out farther into the cosmos than ever before.”

In the statement published by NASA, Vo Schaus said she was “honored to be sworn in by Administrator Bill Nelson” during the ceremony.

“As a first-generation American, I am honored to join the Biden-Harris Administration and serve a country that has given my family so much,” Vo Schaus said.

“I am deeply grateful to my parents who, as Vietnamese refugees, overcame innumerable hurdles so their children could pursue the American dream. I wouldn’t be here today without their sacrifices.” She added.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Margaret to the NASA family,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said. “I know her many years in public service will serve her well as she works to bring NASA’s goals and missions from concept to reality. I look forward to working with Margaret as NASA prepares to land the first woman and person of color on the Moon under the Artemis program, develops groundbreaking aerospace technologies, carries out next-generation Earth science, and revolutionizes the aviation sector.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

