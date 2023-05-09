How “A Tourist’s Guide to Love” has showcased the beauty of Vietnam

Eirene Tran Donohue, a Vietnamese American writer, has penned the Netflix film “A Tourist’s Guide to Love” to showcase a different side of Vietnam beyond war stories.

According to Donohue, Vietnam has a beautiful landscape that includes mountains, beaches, and countryside, and the cities are exciting with plenty of activities to enjoy. She hopes to share her love story and the fighting spirit of the Vietnamese people with the world through the film.

Donohue has been wanting to tell her love story for over 20 years, which was inspired by how she met her husband in Hanoi while traveling in Vietnam. The film has been successful due to the beauty of the Vietnamese landscape, and many Vietnamese people have expressed their gratitude for showing the world how beautiful their country is. Donohue believes that her film has the potential to increase tourism development in Vietnam and increase the country’s popularity among foreign viewers.

The film showcases a variety of tourist destinations such as Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, and Hoi An, where visitors can experience different aspects of Vietnamese culture and history. The movie also features a variety of Vietnamese dishes that look delicious.

The film follows the story of Los Angeles-based travel executive Amanda (played by Rachael Leigh Cook), who goes undercover as a tourist in Vietnam to acquire information about a local tourism agency. During her travels, she meets a local tour guide named Sinh (played by Scott Ly), who suggests changing her tour itinerary. The film has been a global success, ranking as one of the ten most-watched movies on Netflix worldwide a week after its release.

“A Tourist’s Guide to Love” has showcased the beauty of Vietnam and has the potential to increase its visibility among international tourists. Donohue’s goal is to change the world’s perspective of Vietnam from a war story to a love story.