Housewife! What is your work?

By Benazir Ahmed Siddique

The sentence that housewives often hear from their husbands after returning from office is, “……… but what do you do at home all day?” Most of the housewives are often hear this type of talk from their working husbands by any silly issue or reason of life. Let’s imagine a conversation between Husband with Psychiatrist:-

Psychiatrist: What do you do?

Husband: I work as a Pathologist in a Laboratory.

Psychiatrist: Your wife?

Husband: She doesn’t work. She is a housewife.

Psychiatrist: Who makes breakfast in your family?

Husband: My wife. Because she doesn’t work.

Psychiatrist: When does your wife wake up?

Husband: She wakes up early because there are many arrangements to be made. She organizes the child’s meals, makes sure they wear neat & clean school clothes, eat breakfast, brush their teeth, take everything for school. She has to get up in the morning with the baby, to change the baby’s diapers and clothes. Timely breastfeeding and preparing other snacks.

Psychiatrist: How does your child go to school?

Husband: My wife brings child to school. Because she doesn’t work.

Psychiatrist: After sending the child to school, what does she do?

Husband: Since she is outside in this time, she does it if there is something urgent. For example, paying bills at home or shopping at the supermarket, with the baby on her lap. Sometimes she forgets to buy a necessary item, so she has to go more than once. After returning home she feeds the baby, ensures breastfeeding, changes diapers, puts to sleep, organizes the kitchen, washes clothes, cleans the room. Because you understand, she doesn’t have to work anymore.

Psychiatrist: In the evening, after returning home from work, what do you do?

Husband: Of course, take rest. Because I am tired after working in the laboratory all day.

Psychiatrist: What does your wife do at night?

Husband: She prepares dinner and serves food to me and child. Wash the dishes, make the bed for sleeping, help with the child’s school homework, put on comfortable clothes for the night, feed the baby warm milk, make sure to brush the teeth at night, put the baby in a new diaper. Then when she goes to sleep she gets up a few more times to breastfeed the baby, changing diapers if needed. Because she is not in a hurry to go to work in the morning.

The daily routine of most of the housewives in the world is almost same, which starts in the morning and ends at dawn. Is it logical or true to say, ‘She does not work?’ There is no academic degree to be a housewife, but they play most vital role in family life! So, please appreciate your wife, mother, grandmother, aunty, sister, daughter… because their sacrifice for family is priceless!

Someone asked a woman, do you work, or just a ‘housewife’? Her answer:

As a wife I work from home, 24 hours a day…

I am a mother

I am a woman

I am a sister

I am the alarm clock

I am a chef

I am a maid

I am a teacher

I’m a bartender

I am the babysitter

I am a nurse

I am manual worker

I am a security guard

I am a consultant

I am the comforter

I don’t need a vacation

I don’t have a license to be sick

I don’t have weekends off

I work day and night

I always have to be in charge

I have no salary and…

But still the housewife has to hear, “What do you do all the day at home?”

A sentence dedicated to all women who devote their lives to the welfare of the family – “A woman is like salt: her presence is not felt but her absence makes everything tasteless.” Homemaker, stay-at-home mom, full-time parent – whatever the name of housewife, these housewives are more or less responsible for all the household chores all over the world since the beginning of time. Globally, 36 percent of women are directly involved in economic work.

It is a big mistake to think that, the remaining 64 percent of women do not play a role in the country’s economy. According to US research, the annual work value of every housewife at home is more than 1,17,000 USD or 264,05,5000 VND. Housewives are a huge workforce in our society. A large proportion of women earn their living as housewives in all classes of families, from the upper class to the lower class. All over the world, many researches and writings are done on various ways of physical and mental health and relaxation of housewives. The time has come to think seriously about this extremely neglected or neglected issue in our society.