Hotels in Nha Trang and Da Lat during holiday: 20-40% of rooms still unoccupied

Considered as two famous tourist destinations attracting visitors during the holiday season, but many hotels in Nha Trang and Da Lat still have a fairly high rate of unoccupied rooms. These two localities have planned to welcome and ensure safety for tourists during the April 30 holiday.

So far, due to serving only domestic guests, many hotels in Nha Trang still have a high rate of empty rooms.

Mr. Tran Van Tung, General Manager of D’Qua Nha Trang 5-star hotel, and his colleagues have been busy preparing to welcome guests during the holiday season. The hotel, located on Phan Chu Trinh street (Khanh Hoa), has more than 200 rooms. Previously, Mr. Tung worked with travel companies to agree on the most suitable price for tour groups.

Mr. Tung said that as of April 27, the hotel’s occupancy rate averaged 60% for the holiday days. Specifically, on the peak night of April 30, the occupancy rate reached nearly 90%.

This holiday season, the number of bookings has increased compared to last year. The hotel has recruited additional temporary staff, mainly in the restaurant and housekeeping departments, to provide the best service to guests.

Visitors to Nha Trang are still mainly domestic (Photo: Xuan Ngoc)

Similarly, the 5-star Ariyana SmartCondotel Nha Trang on Tran Hung Dao street is also ready to welcome guests during the holiday season.

Ms. Nguyen Thi My Hang – Business Director – said that the hotel has 316 rooms, with 100 full-time staff. Normally, the occupancy rate is about 30%. However, during this holiday, it reached more than 50%, mainly domestic guests, with very few foreign guests. The average room price ranges from 900,000-1.1 million VND, depending on the room type.

To ensure the best service for tourists, the hotel has mobilized additional temporary staff and paid interns to work during the holiday days.

Ms. Hang commented that this year, the number of bookings is higher than during the April 30-May 1 holiday last year (which only reached an average of 40%). Before the pandemic, in 2019, the hotel’s occupancy rate reached 80-85%.

PV Exchange. VietNamNet, Mr. Vo Quang Hoang – Chairman of the Khanh Hoa Hotel Association, stated that the entire province has more than 55,000 rooms from 1,169 accommodation facilities. According to the survey, the room occupancy rate at hotels during this holiday period is 50-60%.

According to Mr. Hoang, Nha Trang mainly receives domestic tourists. International tourists mainly come from South Korea, but the number is not significant. Local tourism expects more visitors from Russia and China, but the number of tourists from these two markets to Nha Trang is still limited.

In Dalat City (Lam Dong Province), on the afternoon of April 27, Mr. Le Anh Kiet, Head of the Culture and Information Department of the City, said that according to a survey of hotels and other accommodation facilities, the room occupancy rate is from 70-75%; hotels with star ratings have a slightly higher rate of 85%. The high room occupancy rate mainly falls on two holidays, April 30 and May 1.

However, many accommodation facilities in Dalat still have many vacant rooms. At Mr. Tran Van Hung’s lodging facility on Yersin Street, Ward 9, with 14 rooms, there are guests who booked for April 28-30, and the remaining 6 rooms are still available.

Dalat night market is always crowded with people. Photo: Xuan Ngoc.

Mr. Kiet also informed that during this holiday period, the locality will hold the Lam Dong Tourism Golden Week 2023. Dalat City is expected to receive more visitors compared to last year’s holiday.

To ensure safety and the best experience for tourists, Dalat City has established 3 inspection teams, reminded accommodation and food service establishments to publicly post prices, ensure food hygiene and safety, and implement COVID-19 prevention measures.

In addition, the city leaders advised that if residents and tourists detect cases of overpricing or other issues, they can call the hotline 0913953207 for support and timely resolution.

