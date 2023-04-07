Hotels and buildings in Da Nang undergo environmental inspections

The Department of Natural Resources and Environment of Da Nang has just issued a decision to approve a plan for inspecting the enforcement of environmental protection laws in the city in 2023. The inspection list includes many large real estate projects.

The inspection list consists of 126 projects, mostly large-scale ones. For example, the CT1&CT2 Tower project – Da Nang Times Square by Kim Long Nam Joint Stock Company as the investor, located on Pham Van Dong – Vo Nguyen Giap street (Son Tra district).

In 2018, the investor was fined a total of VND 160 million by the Da Nang People’s Committee for not fulfilling its commitments in the environmental impact assessment regarding wastewater discharge. Kim Long Nam Company was also fined VND 10 million by the Da Nang Department of Construction for violating the drainage system to discharge wastewater.

Many other large real estate projects are also on the inspection list, such as: Da Nang Times Square project – Phase 2 (item CT5) of Phuong Trang Investment Joint Stock Company; An Duong – Soleil Complex by PPC An Thinh Da Nang Joint Stock Company.

A series of coastal real estate projects in Da Nang are on the checklist

The Summit luxury apartment project; Hiyori Garden Tower apartment building by Sun Frontier Vietnam Limited Liability Company; Bau Thac Gian high-end apartment-commercial complex by VNPT Building Management and Exploitation Joint Stock Company. The Marriott hotel and serviced apartment complex and the residential area for sale by Foodinco Real Estate Joint Stock Company are also on the list.

The list also includes other projects such as P.A.Tower hotel and apartment complex (Phase 1&2) by PAVNC Joint Stock Company; Central Coast hotel and apartment complex by Minh Dong Trading Tourism Service Limited Liability Company; THAT luxury hotel-commercial service-apartment complex by 55 Commercial Service Construction Trading Joint Stock Company; Sala Danang Beach hotel by Phu Kim Tourism Service Limited Liability Company; Capital Square urban area by VinaCapital Commercial Center Joint Stock Company, and Hoa Phu Thanh eco-sports and resort tourism area by Hoa Phu Thanh Tourism Development and Exploitation Joint Stock Company…

In addition, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment of Da Nang will also inspect environmental protection activities at 10 mineral mines: Suoi Mo II, Phuoc Thuan, Ho Bac 3, Ho Luoi Meo 1, Son Phuoc, Truong Ban, Hoc Gia Hanh, Phuoc Nhan, Ho Mun 2 (expansion), and Son Phuoc land mine, all located in Hoa Vang district.

@Vietnamnet