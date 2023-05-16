Hotel star ratings quality check to commence from June 2023

According to TTXVN, the functional units will inspect star-rated tourist accommodation establishments in some key tourist areas across the country; handle tourist accommodation facilities that promote false advertising, misrepresent their star rating, or promote a star rating without proper recognition from competent authorities.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has requested tourism management departments to organize inspection teams to monitor the quality of tourism accommodation services in their respective regions. The National Tourism Administration will cooperate with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s Inspectorate and local tourism management departments to inspect and monitor some key tourist areas’ development.

The inspections will be carried out in all three regions, including the North (Hanoi, Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An), Central (Da Nang, Khanh Hoa, Quang Nam), and South (Binh Thuan, Ho Chi Minh City, Ba Ria – Vung Tau, Kien Giang).

In particular, the units will also check and review the promotion of star-rated tourist accommodation establishments on social networking sites and online booking systems such as Agoda.com, Booking.com, Traveloka.com, Facebook, Zalo, etc.