Hot weather, tourists flock to the sea

Hot weather is the reason why the number of tourists visiting and vacationing at beaches in the North and Central regions has increased sharply.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the North and Central regions are extremely hot with a common temperature of 33-37 degrees Celsius. This is also one of the reasons why the number of tourists flocking to the beaches in the North and Central regions increased.

Crowded beaches

According to the Quang Ninh Department of Tourism, over the past weekend, the province’s tourist attractions such as Ha Long, Co To and Van Don welcomed over 160,000 visitors.

Ha Long Bay alone welcomes 45,000 visitors, amusement parks at Bai Chay tourist area welcome over 60,000 turns.

Right from the middle of the week, island routes such as Co To, Ngoc Vung, Quan Lan, Cai Chien, … are still destinations attracting a large number of tourists.

Ha Long beach is in a crowded state, full of people since early summer.

Speaking to Zing, a representative of Nghe An Department of Tourism said that the number of visitors to the province is showing strong signs of growth, recovering positively after 2 years of “freezing”.

Right from the early morning, the sea was full of people swimming. The increase in the number of tourists, especially on weekends, also causes many accommodation establishments and hotels to run out of rooms.

Doan Tien Dung, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Cua Lo town, said that in the first 6 months of the year, when tourism recovered again after the pandemic, Cua Lo welcomed nearly 1.3 million visitors (accounting for about 30% of the total number of visitors in the province), of which 430,000 guests stayed, a high increase compared to previous years.

Meanwhile, according to the Binh Dinh Department of Tourism, in the first six months of this year, the province welcomed more than 2.2 million visitors, up 92.5% over the same period last year. Total tourism revenue reached more than 1,181 billion VND.

At Tuy Hoa beach (Phu Yen) is always in a state full of tourists coming to play and swim from early morning to late evening. The number of guests booking hotels and luxury resorts along the coast of Phu Yen increased dramatically.

In the first 6 months of this year, more than 650,800 visitors came to visit, an increase of more than 100% over the same period, total tourism revenue reached 781 billion VND.

Many new programs and events in Cua Lo attract the attention of visitors.

Hotels are out of room

In addition to the number of tourists who are small groups and families, there is the return of many tourist groups from businesses, organizations and large economic groups to organize conferences, seminars, combine teambuilding, tourism and experience.

A representative of Quang Ninh said that in order to meet the number of tourists returning to the province, service providers are required to ensure service quality and develop products that attract tourists even on weekdays.

According to the survey, at many accommodation establishments and resorts in Ha Long, the room occupancy at this time has reached 60-80%. Many groups of tourists, especially businesses planning to stay in Ha Long, have booked rooms in advance to avoid room shortages on weekends.

“We only spend 20-30% of the available room fund to spend until the weekend to welcome visitors. However, by Thursday and Friday, the guests were fully booked,” said the owner of a hotel in Ha Long.

Visitors participate in activities in the sea and island tour in Binh Dinh.

At Cua Lo, the large number of guests makes the average room capacity on weekdays from 50-60%, and on weekends it reaches 90-100%.

In a previous exchange with Zing, Mr. Nguyen Hoang Vu, Chairman of Binh Dinh Tourism Association, said that from the beginning of June until now, many coastal hotels and resorts have been full on weekdays.

The number of tourists visiting the sea and island tours in the province also increased dramatically. Many tourists have contacted to book coastal hotels for the upcoming time during the peak summer tourist season.

@ Zing News