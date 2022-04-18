Hot news: Asian gold prices hit a one-month high

Spot gold rose 0.8 percent to $1,989.65 an ounce at 2:23 p.m. Vietnam time, touching its highest level since March 11. U.S. gold futures also rose 0.9 percent to $1,993.40 per ounce.

Ilya Spivak, currency strategist at DailyFX (USA) said the market seemed a little concerned about the Russia-Ukraine conflict, while warning that low liquidity could boost prices.

Gold is considered a safe haven in times of economic and political crisis. Mr. Spivak said gold could test $ 2,000 an ounce, even $ 2,100 an ounce.

One factor limiting gold’s rally on April 18 was that the US 10-year bond yields stabilized at their highest levels since December 2018.

Meanwhile, China’s economy grew at a faster rate than expected in the first quarter of 2022, growing by 4.8%, but the risk of a contraction in the coming months increases due to the impact of the epidemic and tensions in Ukraine. .

According to technical analyst Wang Tao of Reuters news agency (UK), spot gold could rally between $1,998 an ounce and $2,012 an ounce, as it has broken through resistance at $1,984 an ounce. .

In other precious metals markets, spot silver rose 0.7 percent to $25.85 an ounce while platinum rose 1.7 percent to $1,006.27 an ounce. Palladium rose 1.4% to $2,400.60 an ounce.

In Vietnam, at 4:19 p.m. on April 18, the price of SJC gold was listed by Saigon Jewelry Company Limited in Hanoi at 70.35 – 71.02 million VND/tael. buy in – sell out).

