HONOR smartphone brand returns to Vietnam market

HONOR officially returns to the Vietnamese market, marked by the introduction of the X-series smartphones (HONOR X7a, HONOR X8a, HONOR X9a).

HONOR expects this to be a new milestone for its remarkable brand development and gaining the trust of Vietnamese consumers with continuous technological improvements and user experiences.

HONOR representative announced the return of this brand in the Vietnamese mobile market

According to data from Counterpoint Research, the company has achieved record growth in the European, Middle Eastern, Latin American, and African markets in the first quarter of 2023. HONOR’s smartphone sales outside of China have quadrupled in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. In Latin America, the growth reached an astonishing 700% compared to the same period in 2022.

Mr. Le Hong Phong, the Business Director of HONOR Vietnam, stated: “With this return to the Vietnamese market, HONOR brings consumers outstanding and continuously improved experiences, demonstrating an understanding of consumer habits and meeting the expectations of Vietnamese customers.”

The comeback of HONOR introduces the X-series product line, including the HONOR X7a, HONOR X8a, and HONOR X9a in July. With these new products in the Vietnamese market, HONOR plans to focus on the budget to mid-range mobile phone segment and subsequently introduce high-end products.

Close-up of Honor X-series front screen

The flagship product in the X-series is the HONOR X9a, featuring key highlights such as a 120Hz curved AMOLED borderless display, a large 5,100mAh battery with HONOR’s 40W super-fast charging, 8GB RAM + 5GB RAM Turbo technology, and a slim design with a thickness of only 7.9mm. The HONOR X9a is designed with a display that reproduces 1.07 billion colors, providing true-to-life colors and authentic representations of the world around us. With 800 nits of brightness, the display ensures clear visibility under any lighting conditions, even when used outdoors. The camera setup follows a symmetric center star matrix design, creating a high aesthetic appeal. The triple camera system, with a 64MP main camera, a 5MP wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera, allows for high-quality photography from a distance to up close, with exquisite detail through the super-sharp 64MP primary camera, capturing wide-angle shots, and detailed close-ups. The camera cluster is placed within an impressive circle, creating an elegant, trendy design that preserves the most beautiful and authentic moments. The HONOR X9a will be officially available for purchase at the beginning of August 2023 through retail systems nationwide, priced at 7.99 million VND. Meanwhile, the HONOR X7a is priced at 3.99 million VND, and the HONOR X8a, exclusively available at FPT Shop, is priced at 4.99 million VND. @Thanhnien.vn