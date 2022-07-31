Honda Vision suddenly dropped abruptly to 20 million dong

Entering the month of Ngau, the motorcycle market has begun to show signs of cooling down. Not standing on the sidelines, recently, the “rich car” Honda Vision has been sharply reduced by many dealers to nearly 20 million VND.

Specifically, in the Hanoi area, the standard version of Honda Vision 2021 costs VND 40 million, the high-end version costs VND 43.25 million, the special version costs VND 46.15 million and the personality version costs VND 46-49. million VND (depending on the agent).

This is one of the good news for customers who intend to buy Honda Vision after a long time with high prices. Previously at the end of June, the standard version of Honda Vision was priced at 47.55 million VND, the high-end version was priced at 49,195 million VND, and the special version was priced at 50.2 million VND. The personality version still holds the selling price of 53,173 million VND, sometimes even up to 60 million VND.

It is known that Honda Vision is a cheap scooter model that is popular with young people. The motorcycle model has always achieved impressive sales results in the Vietnamese market thanks to its elegant, compact and youthful design.

The design on the car has many convenient equipment. Typically, the LED lights automatically turn on, the Smartkey smart key, the front has a storage compartment with a lid… Meanwhile, under the seat, the trunk is spacious and equipped with an electric charging socket. phone.

The car uses an advanced eSP engine, PGM-Fi electronic fuel injection, ACG starter and Idling Stop temporary engine shutdown system, helping the car save fuel and operate flexibly.

The fact that Honda Vision has been constantly increasing hot in the past time makes this model inferior to competitors like Yamaha Janus when this model has a more attractive price. There was a time when many users couldn’t help but wonder that the day before going to SH showed class, now going to Vision is the giant.

Source: CafeF