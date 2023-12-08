Hoi An’s last remaining dog meat restaurant closed

The Hoi An city government, in collaboration with the Global Animal Welfare Organization Four Paws, has achieved a significant milestone by successfully campaigning for the closure of one of the oldest dog and cat meat establishments in the area.

On December 6, Mr. Nguyen The Hung, Vice Chairman of Hoi An City, announced the successful campaign to close a long-standing dog and cat meat store located in Cam Pho ward, Hoi An city. The proprietor, Mr. Pham Van Quyet, revealed that his establishment, in operation for nearly 15 years, annually consumed over 350 dogs.

Following persuasive efforts by the local government and Four Paws, Mr. Quyet voluntarily agreed to adhere to Hoi An city’s policy and cease his business operations. He expressed his commitment to supporting the city’s initiative to end the dog and cat meat trade, stating, “When I learned about the project that Four Paws and Hoi An City People’s Committee aimed to end the dog and cat meat trade in the city, I felt I could contribute to reducing this situation by closing my restaurant. I will also encourage other restaurant owners to act like me soon.”

Post-closure, Mr. Quyet hopes his decision will inspire other dog and cat meat traders in the area to follow suit.

Ms. Karen O’Malley, Director of Four Paws’ Program to End the Dog and Cat Meat Trade, hailed the event as a positive step towards gradually eliminating the trade. She emphasized the potential for saving countless lives of innocent animals, stating, “With many innocent pets caught on the streets or stolen from homes, we hope that removing dog and cat meat from the diet will save the lives of thousands of animals in the future.”

Mr. Nguyen The Hung, Vice Chairman of Hoi An City People’s Committee, acknowledged the successful collaboration with Four Paws over the past two years, leading to the implementation of activities to curb the trafficking of dog and cat meat. He stated, “While we know there is still much work to be done, the closing of this restaurant marks another step forward in phasing out the dog and cat meat trade from the city of Hoi An, and we encourage other cities across Vietnam to do the same.”

In December 2021, the Hoi An City People’s Committee signed a memorandum of understanding with Four Paws committing to eliminate the use of dog and cat meat in the area. The collaborative efforts between the two entities have included free sterilization and vaccination campaigns, along with awareness-raising initiatives.

According to Four Paws, an estimated 10 million dogs and cats are captured, transported, and slaughtered for meat annually in Cambodia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The majority of these animals are pets or stolen from communities, with stray animals sourced from the streets to supply the trade.