The recent decision to charge a fee for visiting Hoi An ancient town has sparked mixed reactions among our readers. While some oppose the move, others support it.

Critics argue that it is unfair to charge visitors to the old town when other countries offer free admission to similar historical sites. They suggest that Hoi An leaders should focus on bigger issues instead of seeking profit from small sources.

A foreign reader from Ho Chi Minh City argues that collecting a fee for entry is not justified, as tourists already contribute to the town’s economy by using its services. They suggest that businesses should not always prioritize profit above all else.

However, other readers support the decision to charge admission. They argue that selling tickets will help to shift the culture of viewing historical sites as free “public goods,” and instead recognize them as valuable resources worth paying for.

“I support the idea of selling tickets to tourists in Hoi An. We need to change the mentality of treating historical sites as free-for-all public goods. Those who can’t afford to pay shouldn’t come in,” said a reader from Australia.

A visitors from the Netherlands suggest that the town’s leaders should focus on improving the town’s infrastructure and environment to justify the fee. They argue that by creating a more appealing and sustainable environment, Hoi An can bring value to both its residents and the whole country.

Overall, the decision to charge admission to Hoi An ancient town has divided readers, with some arguing that it is unnecessary and unfair, and others suggesting that it is a step towards recognizing the value of historical sites and building a more sustainable tourism industry.

As reported, starting from May 15, all visitors to the ancient town of Hoi An will be required to purchase entrance tickets, while locals will have a separate entrance. The move is aimed at strengthening the management of tour guide activities in Hoi An.

The ticket prices are 80,000 VND (~3.41 US$) for domestic tourists and 120,000 VND (~5.10 US$) for international visitors, and sales will be available at the ticket counters from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily in the summer, and until 9 p.m. in the winter.