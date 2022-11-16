Hoi An tops list of 7 world lantern festivals

Hoi An Lantern Festival is the only monthly event on this list of AFAR, besides popular names like Thailand and Japan.

Releasing lanterns in Hoi An. Photo: Kobby Dagan/Shutterstock.

The Lantern Festival, which is the pride of Hoi An people, takes place on the full moon day of every month. This is not only a unique tourist mark, but for indigenous people, the lantern festival also shows the long-standing identity and culture here.

On the 15th day of the lunar calendar, all the streets are green and red with lanterns instead of electric lights. This creates a unique feature that cannot be found anywhere else in Hoi An.

Besides the lanterns hanging along the old town, releasing lanterns is also an interesting activity not to be missed. The flickering light drifts on a section of the Thu Bon River carrying wishes of peace and luck, becoming a symbol of the land of Quang.

Lanterns with many colors are hung throughout the old town on the full moon day of every month. Photo: Hoi An Now.

Not only the lantern festival in Hoi An, AFAR also lists impressive lantern festivals around the world such as the Spring Lantern Festival in Hong Kong (China or the Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival in Taiwan (China). This is an opportunity for visitors to experience the traditional Tet in Asian culture.

In this list, Thailand is also mentioned twice with the Yi Peng sky lantern festival in Chiang Mai taking place on the “full moon day” of the 12th lunar month according to the Thai calendar. In the past, this festival carried many religious meanings, but now it has become the most popular tourist attraction in the land of the Golden Temple.

Loi Krathong held at the same time as the Chiang Mai sky lantern festival in Thailand is also on this list. However, this festival features traditional Krathong baskets made of banana leaves, filled with candles and traditional incense being released into the river.

In addition, the Nagasaki Lantern Festival (Japan) is also a destination not to be missed every spring. In addition to lanterns, here, visitors can also admire lion dance performances, street parades,… in Chinatown in Nagasaki Prefecture.

The Lantern Festival in Oahu (Hawaii, USA) is the only name on the list that is not from Asia. This activity is within the framework of the memorial ceremony to honor and remember the deceased loved ones of the indigenous people here.

@ Zing News