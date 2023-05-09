Hoi An to finalize plan for managing tourists visiting the ancient town

Chairman of Hoi An City People’s Committee in Quang Nam province, Mr. Nguyen Van Son, said that local residents and tourism businesses agree with the plan to strengthen management activities in the field of tour guiding.
On May 11, Hoi An City will hold a meeting to sell information on the plan to strengthen the management of activities in the field of tour guide. Photo: Thanh Duc.
In an exchange with Zing on May 8th, Chairman Nguyen Van Son stated that the locality will hold a press conference to announce information on the plan to strengthen management activities in the field of tour guiding on May 11th.
According to Mr. Son, after about a month of issuing the draft plan to enhance management of tour guiding activities in the old town area, the locality has received many feedbacks from media agencies. In addition, the local authorities also held meetings with residents and tourism businesses to listen to their opinions.
He said that the people in Hoi An’s old town and tourism units support the new plan of Hoi An City. “On May 11th, the locality will hold a press conference to announce the information widely,” Mr. Son said.
According to the Chairman of Hoi An City People’s Committee, the locality does not expect nor require all people who come to Hoi An to buy tickets to visit but mainly focuses on group tours.
Earlier on April 3rd, Hoi An City People’s Committee in Quang Nam province issued a plan to enhance management of tour guiding activities in Hoi An’s old town.
The Hoi An City People’s Committee said that the understanding of the purpose of selling tickets for sightseeing by some individuals and units is still not sufficient and lacks information. The implementation of tour regulations is not yet guaranteed, and there are still cases where individuals and units do not purchase tickets, do not include the World Cultural Heritage tour of Hoi An’s old town in the program, and sell the tour fee to tourists.
Starting from May 15th, all domestic and international tourists visiting Hoi An’s old town must buy tickets at the ticket booths. The ticket price is 120,000 VND/ticket (for international tourists) and 80,000 VND/ticket (for domestic tourists).
The operating hours for selling tickets to visit the old town area are from 7:30 am to 9:30 pm daily in the summer and until 9 pm in the winter.
The Chairman of Hoi An City People’s Committee said that ticket sales have been organized since 1992 and have been intensified since the old town of Hoi An was recognized as a World Cultural Heritage by UNESCO in 1999. The ticket sales are carried out according to the Heritage Law, Decree 109, the conservation and restoration management regulations of Hoi An’s old town by the Provincial People’s Council, as well as the Provincial People’s Council’s resolution on fee collection.
@Zing News