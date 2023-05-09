Hoi An to finalize plan for managing tourists visiting the ancient town

According to the Chairman of Hoi An City People’s Committee, the locality does not expect nor require all people who come to Hoi An to buy tickets to visit but mainly focuses on group tours.

Earlier on April 3rd, Hoi An City People’s Committee in Quang Nam province issued a plan to enhance management of tour guiding activities in Hoi An’s old town.

The Hoi An City People’s Committee said that the understanding of the purpose of selling tickets for sightseeing by some individuals and units is still not sufficient and lacks information. The implementation of tour regulations is not yet guaranteed, and there are still cases where individuals and units do not purchase tickets, do not include the World Cultural Heritage tour of Hoi An’s old town in the program, and sell the tour fee to tourists.

Starting from May 15th, all domestic and international tourists visiting Hoi An’s old town must buy tickets at the ticket booths. The ticket price is 120,000 VND/ticket (for international tourists) and 80,000 VND/ticket (for domestic tourists).

The operating hours for selling tickets to visit the old town area are from 7:30 am to 9:30 pm daily in the summer and until 9 pm in the winter.

The Chairman of Hoi An City People’s Committee said that ticket sales have been organized since 1992 and have been intensified since the old town of Hoi An was recognized as a World Cultural Heritage by UNESCO in 1999. The ticket sales are carried out according to the Heritage Law, Decree 109, the conservation and restoration management regulations of Hoi An’s old town by the Provincial People’s Council, as well as the Provincial People’s Council’s resolution on fee collection.

@Zing News