Hoi An praised as great destination to revisit the past

Recently, Canada’s prestigious travel magazine ranked Hoi An (Quang Nam, Vietnam) as one of the top destinations in the world for travelers who love to explore history and the past.

According to writer Renee Cosme, travel is not just about visiting a new destination and admiring its beautiful scenery, but also a great opportunity to learn about the people, culture, and history of the place. By visiting museums, monuments, and other historical sites, tourists will have a more authentic view of the past.

Referring to Hoi An – a UNESCO World Heritage Site, The Travel states: “This is an impressive example of a well-preserved ancient town in Southeast Asia. Located in central Vietnam, Hoi An’s old town was a bustling trading port along the Thu Bon River from the 15th to the 18th century. Today, it still attracts visitors who want to explore the wooden houses and small streets.”

The town has retained almost all of its unique architecture as well as the blend of cultures influenced by China, Japan, and France. Hoi An can be called a rare “peaceful meeting place” in Vietnam because it still preserves ancient relics.

Hoi An became an important trading stop for spices from the 7th to the 10th century. Polish architect and conservator Kazimierz Kwiatkowski visited Hoi An in the early 1990s and played a major role in promoting the city’s image to the world.

Earlier, the Hong Kong-based newspaper SCMP also published an article suggesting that travelers should take advantage of the opportunity to visit Hoi An now before Vietnam’s ancient town becomes crowded again.

Vietnam reopened its borders in March, welcoming 3.5 million foreign tourists in 2022. According to SCMP, the number of visitors is still low but will soon increase when Chinese people begin to travel abroad in 2023, and “now is a very good time to visit Hoi An”.

