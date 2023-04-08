Hoi An postpones date for introduction of ticketing and entry fees

On April 8, the Hoi An City Party Committee has announced that the implementation of the plan to sell tickets to all visitors entering the old town from May 15 has been postponed.

The authority explained that Hoi An will first consult with local residents and business owners to find the best solution that is agreeable to everyone before gradually implementing the plan.

The goal is to find a way to manage and control the flow of visitors that both prevents revenue loss and creates a comfortable experience for tourists.

According to Hoi An City Party Committee, the plan has not been implemented because it was not yet ready. Hoi An needs to gather more input from both domestic and international sources to find an optimal solution that applies only to genuine tourists.

Currently, visitors to Hoi An old town who want to visit certain attractions with a voiceover guide must purchase tickets, while those who wish to walk around and eat are not charged. The ticket price for international tourists is 120,000 VND and 80,000 VND for domestic tourists.

On April 3, Hoi An city announced that it would be implementing a plan to strengthen the management of tour guide activities in the old town, including selling tickets to all visitors and separating traffic.

The expected start date was May 15, and ticket sales would be available daily from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. during the summer and from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. in winter.