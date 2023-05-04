Hoi An named among the world’s most popular destinations for travel

With its antique beauty and rustic features of a Vietnamese town, Hoi An has proudly made it to the top 10 most popular tourist spots in the world, as selected by The Travel.

Located on the Central Coast of Vietnam, Hoi An impresses visitors with its traditional architecture reflected in each house, roof, and brick. The dominant yellow color in the streets enhances the beauty of this place. Hoi An at night is shimmering and romantic with thousands of lanterns in different colors.

Unlike other cities like Ho Chi Minh City or Hanoi, Hoi An has a smaller area, but the locals here take pride in the charm of the 18th-century ancient town.

This ancient town is a world heritage site recognized by UNESCO, and there are many temples and old shops well-preserved in the ancient town. Hoi An has a rich history, a lively artistic scene, delicious food, and a realistic landscape depicting the simple life of people by the sea.

The Travel believes that Hoi An is always a city worth visiting.

In addition to Hoi An, other destinations on the list include Cuba, as well as other areas in Asia such as Siem Reap (Cambodia), Chiang Mai (Thailand), and the Kathmandu Valley (Nepal).

This is not the first time that Hoi An has been honored by foreign media.

Most recently, in January, the famous US travel magazine, Travel + Leisure, rated this ancient town as one of the 25 most beautiful cities in the world. The magazine also praised Hoi An as a “little gem” and a must-visit destination when in Vietnam.

