Hoi An joins the UNESCO Creative Cities Network 2023

On October 31, 2023, Hoi An was confirmed as the next representative of Vietnam to officially join UNESCO’s Global Creative Cities Network in the field of Crafts and Folk Arts. This is a great honor for Hoi An, Quang Nam, and Vietnam.

The UNESCO Creative Cities Network was established in 2004 to promote sustainable development by strengthening cooperation between recognized creative cities. Hoi An is now a member of this network, which has 295 member cities from 90 countries and territories, including 59 cities in the field of crafts and folk arts.

Hoi An is known for its folk crafts and arts, which it has preserved and promoted effectively. The city has five traditional craft villages with nearly 50 active craft industries, such as carpentry, pottery, lantern making, bamboo and coconut making, garments, and leather making. Some of these craft villages have been recognized as National Intangible Heritage. Bài Chòi Art has also been recognized as a representative intangible cultural heritage of humanity.

Hoi An has a large number of residents who participate in folk arts and crafts activities. This includes freelance workers, craft production and business groups, groups of artists, artisans, and individuals belonging to professional associations, running creative craft workshops, and businesses and entrepreneurs in the field of crafts and folk arts.

Joining the UNESCO Creative Cities Network is a favorable condition for Hoi An to promote its brand, attract investment, focus on educational development programs and cultural and creative events, and expand relationships. Hoi An can also access and absorb experiences and good values from international experts, UNESCO, and other cities and countries to apply them flexibly to Hoi An’s unique development model.

For Hoi An, becoming a UNESCO Creative City is a goal to strive for and bring values and benefits to the community. Hoi An will continue conservation activities and promote the field of folk crafts and arts. Hoi An will implement committed initiatives such as the Kim Bong Carpentry Project, nurturing young creative talents, Hoi An Creativity in the Digital Space, and international initiatives such as the International Folk Art Festival, International Lantern Festival, and Hoi An Creative House. The city will also create conditions and promote development and creativity in other fields, connect, exchange, and share experiences with other members inside and outside the Network, and strengthen activities to expand the network.

On November 1, 2023, Hoi An will organize a parade to welcome its entry into the UNESCO Creative Cities Network. Artisans, artists, representatives of agencies, departments, unions, businesses, organizations, and people in the city will participate in the parade.

