Hoi An is named in list of the best cities in Asia

Hoi An, Vietnam has just been honored by the prestigious Travel + Leisure magazine as one of the leading cities in Asia.

The survey for this year’s World’s Best Awards lists was conducted from October 25, 2021 to February 28, 2022, as many destinations are gradually lifting restrictions after the Covid-19 pandemic. This annual award honors the world’s leading travel destinations and services based on criteria of attractions, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping services as well as overall values.

Tokyo is famous for its diverse activities for visitors. Photo: Travel off Path

This year, Japan (with Osaka in 4th place; Tokyo in 6th and Kyoto in 7th) and India (Jaipur in 3rd place; Mumbai in 14th place and Udaipur in 5th place) are the only two countries with up to 3 cities on the list. According to readers, in Tokyo “there is so much to see, from museums and parks to ancient temples. People can also choose to go hiking, dining or shopping to their heart’s content”.

Those are also the comments of many readers about the activities that tourists can do in other big cities like Seoul (No. 9), which is highly appreciated for its efficient public transportation system. “It’s the cleanest city I’ve ever seen, especially on the subway,” said one reader of the South Korean capital.

The Indonesian city of Ubud has suddenly risen to the top of the list this year. Photo: Lonely Planet

With a score of 91.73, the Indonesian city of Ubud has suddenly risen to the top of the list this year. “The combination of beautiful ancient temples, tropical forests, white sandy beaches and a thriving center is what Ubud attracts visitors from all over,” Travel and Leisure said. This place is considered a unique destination with a rich culture, suitable for those who are looking for a green lifestyle.

Hoi An is a Vietnamese destination that is constantly on this list. Photo: Viettravel

Ranked in 10th place, Hoi An ancient town of Vietnam is once again on this list. Previously, Hoi An was also honored by Travel and Leisure many times as the most wonderful city in the world in 2019, the leading city in Asia in 2020, the top 10 Asian cities in 2018 and in 2021, or the 50 best places to travel in 2019, etc.

@ Vietnamnet