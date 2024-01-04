Hoi An is among the top 7 most popular destinations in the world in 2024

Hoi An is considered one of the top cities in Vietnam, known for its well-preserved old town that reflects a unique blend of cultures from China to France. Travel Off Path reviews have praised Hoi An for this reason. Additionally, Cuba, Mauritius, Siem Reap (Cambodia), Chiang Mai (Thailand), Grand Cayman (Cayman Islands), and Fes (Morocco) have been listed among the 7 most popular travel destinations this year.

In December 2023, Hoi An officially became a part of UNESCO’s Global Creative Cities Network. By joining this network, Hoi An can enhance its brand positioning and image promotion in all fields of creative culture. This can contribute to attracting investment and focusing on educational development programs and cultural and creative events for sustainable development.

The UNESCO Creative Cities Network was established in 2004 to strengthen cooperation between recognized creative cities, considering it a strategic element for sustainable development in economic, social, and environmental fields.