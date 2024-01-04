Hoi An in the world’s top 7 most popular destinations in 2024

The renowned American travel website, Travel Off Path, has just unveiled that Hoi An, a UNESCO-recognized World Cultural Heritage site in Quang Nam province, Vietnam, is among the top 7 trending destinations in the world for 2024.

The U.S. website shares that Vietnam is gaining immense popularity among American travelers due to its spectacular natural beauty, diverse culture, delicious cuisine, affordable living costs, and outstanding cities.

Travel Off Path states, “Hoi An is one of the best cities in Vietnam, famous for its well-preserved Ancient Town and the unique blend of various cultural influences, from China to France.”

Hoi An ranks 2nd in the list of 7 most popular destinations in the world in 2024. Photo: travi travel

Hoi An has also been included by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) from Hong Kong, China, as one of the 9 cities with the most beautiful beaches. Additionally, the city is ranked among the 25 most beautiful cities in the world, as voted by Travel + Leisure.

The list of the 7 hottest destinations this year also includes Cuba, Mauritius, Siem Reap in Cambodia, Chiang Mai in Thailand, Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands, and Fes in Morocco.

@Vietnamnet