Hoi An has smart cameras installed to warn of floods

The smart camera surveillance system was recently delivered to Hoi An on the afternoon of July 25 and will be put to use during this year's rainy season.

by Linh Vu

These cameras have the capability to record and warn of flooding in dangerous spots on the streets, which is a unique function. It then assists Hoi An in detecting and responding to weather variations.

Furthermore, this monitoring device system contributes to improving security and order in the Old Quarter, assisting Hoi An in becoming a smart Heritage City by utilizing advanced and modern technology in heritage conservation, tourism, environment, and traffic management.

According to information from the City People’s Committee in Can Tho, the Department of Information and Communications has proposed that the city pilot a flood monitoring and warning system. The pilot operation will last six months.

This technology intends to improve the city’s capacity to monitor and warn residents (through the Can Tho Smart City application) about the status of water levels in high-risk areas. This aims to assist individuals in actively changing their travel, residential, and business arrangements in order to avoid flood damage. At the same time, authorities and branch executives have information and data to manage and supervise related operations.

