Hoi An: Banh Mi Phuong was fined 110 million VND and suspended operations for 3-5 months

Recently, the owner of Banh Mi Phuong 2, located at 02 B Phan Chau Trinh Street, Minh An Ward, Hoi An City, Quang Nam Province, had a meeting with the Quang Nam Department of Food Safety and Hygiene and the Inspectorate of the Quang Nam Department of Health on September 25. The Quang Nam Food Safety and Hygiene Department found violations and imposed penalties.

The facility’s samples were tested and sent to the Nha Trang Pasteur Institute for analysis. It was discovered that 7 samples contained toxin-producing bacteria, specifically Bacillus cereus and Salmonella spp. These bacteria were found in pork patties, shumai, laksa leaves, lettuce, onions, and cucumbers, leading to 313 people suffering from food poisoning on September 11.

Banh Mi Phuong 2, located in Hoi An City, has violated 5 regulations pertaining to food hygiene and safety, according to a representative from the Inspectorate of the Quang Nam Department of Health. Although not severe enough for criminal prosecution, the establishment will be fined over 110 million VND and will be temporarily closed for 3 to 5 months.

Additionally, the facility is required to cover all expenses for the examination and treatment of customers who may have been affected by food poisoning. The People’s Committee of Quang Nam province is expected to issue a penalty decision later this week. Despite the violations, the owner of Banh Mi Phuong 2 has taken responsibility for their mistakes, worked to rectify the situation (including visiting and supporting victims), and accepted the punishment of suspension of operations and administrative sanctions.

All patients affected by food poisoning after eating at Banh Mi Phuong have been released from the hospital. The owner of the production facility has issued an apology letter to customers, seeking their understanding and assuring them that they will provide the best and safest loaves of bread when the store reopens.

Banh Mi Phuong, a renowned bakery in Hoi An with over 30 years of business history, is not only popular among locals but also attracts many domestic and foreign tourists who wait in long queues to savor the famous dish. The bakery’s commitment to safety and quality has made it a beloved destination for visitors to Hoi An, and it has received numerous accolades for its delicious bread.

@vtv.vn