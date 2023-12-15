Hoi An aims to become the first ‘dog meat-free city’ in Vietnam

Hoi An aspires to become the first city in Vietnam where the consumption of dog meat is eliminated, as there are currently only two establishments engaged in this trade in the area.

Nguyen The Hung, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hoi An City (Quang Nam Province), expresses the hope that Hoi An will be the first city in the country to completely stop the consumption of dog meat.

Mr. Hung recalls that the project sponsored by FOUR PAWS International to discourage the consumption of dog and cat meat in Hoi An has concluded. The local authorities have successfully persuaded two out of four dog meat businesses to transition their operations.

“The two remaining establishments are located in Cam Pho Ward and Thanh Ha Ward. The city is focusing on raising awareness and encouraging these dog meat businesses to convert their operations in line with the project’s objectives. While the use of dog meat is not legally prohibited, it would be better not to use it, and businesses could switch to more suitable alternatives,” says Mr. Hung.

Furthermore, responsibilities related to food safety, taxes, business, and state regulations will continue to be enforced, according to Mr. Hung.

The other two dog meat businesses in the area are still undergoing efforts by the authorities to persuade them to change their occupations.

Previously, the project aimed to develop Hoi An as a pet-friendly tourist city that does not consume dog or cat meat, and it supported the eradication of rabies with assistance from FOUR PAWS International, with a total funding of over 1.1 billion VND (equivalent to 50,000 USD).

The project, implemented from September 2022 to December 2023, aimed to transform Hoi An into a pet-friendly tourist city that abstains from consuming dog and cat meat. Additionally, it sought to raise community awareness about the importance of rabies vaccination and the health risks associated with the illegal trade of dog and cat meat. The project also aimed to provide technical support and improve the vaccination rate for rabies in dogs and cats, ultimately reducing the risk of rabies in humans.

@Vietnamnet