Hoàn Kiếm turtle weighing nearly 100kg passed away

According to information from Son Tay Town’s People’s Committee, the unit has just coordinated with the Hanoi Fisheries Sub-Department and a representative of the NGO IMC – Hoàn Kiếm Turtle Conservation Project Manager (Vietnam) to jointly confirm that on the morning of April 23, officials from NGOs discovered a large soft-shell turtle floating on the water in Đồng Mô lake.

The soft-shell turtle that died recently in Đồng Mô Lake had a body length of 1.56m, a shell length of 0.98m, a shell width of 0.76m, and a weight of 93kg.

Scientists collected samples and sent them to two laboratories, the Institute of Ecology and Biological Resources and the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, Institute of Natural Resources and Environment, Hanoi National University, to confirm that the turtle in Đồng Mô Lake is the same species as the turtle in Hoàn Kiếm Lake. The genetic examination of both units returned the same result, indicating that the genetic material analyzed was 99.99% Rafetus Swinhoei (Hoàn Kiếm turtle).

Softshell turtles, which are related to the old Hoàn Kiếm turtle, have resided in Đồng Mô Lake for many years. The functional forces have not identified the age of the turtle that died in Đồng Mô Lake yet.

Hoàn Kiếm turtle died in 2016, with a body length of 185cm, a shell width of 100cm, and a weight of 169kg. The turtle died of old age, as the world’s oldest living turtle lives for 180 years, while the Hoàn Kiếm turtle was estimated to be 200 years old.

